Picks and Pans Review: Ain't Got Nothin' to Lose

Bobby Bare

Bare sings with a Kristofferson kind of flatness, and his Dropkick Me, Jesus (Through the Goal Post of Life) may have been a low high point of country self-parody. But he also wrote Detroit City and Marie Laveau and can go to his southern Ohio roots when he has to. This representative country collection includes an up-tempo version of the old Leadbelly standard Goodnight, Irene and Mary and Bill Rice’s (I’m Not) A Candle in the Wind. The best two tracks on this album, though, are written by that New York citybilly, Shel Silverstein: Cold Day in Hell and So Good to So Bad.