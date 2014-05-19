Picks and Pans Review: A Rock Star's Coming-Out Journey

>Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn opens up about his Mormon faith and deciding to tell his family and fans he’s gay

How has the reaction been since you came out publicly?

Everyone’s like, “Oh, awesome!” I didn’t know so many people were going to care, which is really nice. It’s really been nothing but supportive. I always associate happy thoughts with being gay now. I didn’t always accept it.

Did it take a while to find the courage?

It did. I never thought I’d have to come out. I guess I didn’t know the importance of it. I could always easily blend in the music world. But I was turning 30 [last November] and I wanted to start fresh, so I ended up coming out to my family.

Were they surprised?

My parents were really surprised. I thought that at least they would know out of everyone. But they don’t give much thought to my sex life! [Laughs]

How are you dealing with being Mormon and an out gay man?

I will always identify religiously as Mormon. I couldn’t just throw away all the spirituality I’d grown up with. For me, publicly coming out was cool because we have a lot of Mormon fans who were in the closet. Here I am saying that, yes, you can be both Mormon and gay.