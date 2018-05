by Steve Orlen

The most enterprising poem in this collection is Her Patience, written from a woman’s perspective. It ends: “Eve was commanded into sin/And, having no rights in the matter/Took the serpent to her breasts/And did what she was told.” Orlen, 40, teaches English at the University of Arizona. (Holt, Rinehart and Winston, $12.95; paper, $6.95)