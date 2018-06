>The former Frodo gets animated

YOU AND THE NUMBER 9 GO WAY BACK. I do have a relationship with 9 already—I have a tattoo of the number 9 in Elvish [for] the 9 members of the Fellowship [in Lord of the Rings].

WOULD APPEARING IN THE PLANNED HOBBIT FILM BE A NO-BRAINER? Dude, are you kidding me? Yeah. If there was some way that Frodo made sense [in that movie], I would absolutely love to come back.