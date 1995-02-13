Picks and Pans Review: 50 Ways to Meet Your Lover

by Cathleen Rountree

If the stars are against you or if a purple-candle shortage inhibits your spell-casting, this more mundane volume by an Aptos, Calif., writer-photographer could help. Without the slightest apology to singer Paul Simon, it provides case studies cum how-to demonstrations implicitly suggesting such routes to romance as dating your dentist, auditioning for a movie role, playing with a computer, getting picked up in an elevator, buying a bicycle and, believe it or not, going on blind dates set up by friends. The message is to be open to possibilities, but then you romantics knew that, didn’t you? (Harper, $9)