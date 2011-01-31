Picks and Pans Review: 5 Things to Watch This Week

>1 HAWAII FIVE-O

SUN. JAN. 23 10 P.M. (TIME MAY VARY) CBS

Airing on a special night—and there’s a tsunami alert!

2 SHAMELESS

SUN. JAN. 23 10 P.M. SHOWTIME

William H. Macy tries to bluff his way out of a Social Security scam.

3 HELLCATS

TUES. JAN. 25 9 P.M. CW

Aly Michalka and the cheerleaders head off to sectionals. But is she truly happy? No.

4 ROYAL PAINS

THURS. JAN. 27 9 P.M. USA

Mark Feuerstein is called in when illness hits a reality-show house.

5 ARCHER

THURS. JAN. 27 10 P.M. FX

A new season of the smashingly deadpan spy-spoof cartoon.