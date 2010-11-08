Picks and Pans Review: 5 Things to Watch This Week

>1 THE WOMEN OF SNL

MON. 11/1 9 P.M. NBC

Special includes the great Kristen Wiig (right) and the undersung Maya Rudolph.

2 MARIO LOPEZ: SAVED BY THE BABY

MON. 11/1 10:30 P.M. VH1

The Extra host takes on new duties.

3 CASTLE

MON. 11/1 10:01 P.M. ABC

Nathan Fillion investigates the world of male strippers. Then he presumably leaves.

4 TERRIERS

WED. 11/3 10 P.M. FX

His partner injured, Michael Raymond-James takes a case on his own. You know, this series is so good.

5 LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES

WED. 11/3 10 P.M. NBC

Deputy D.A. Regina Hall lands a case involving a possibly sneaky politician.