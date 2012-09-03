Picks and Pans Review: 3 Problems with ... Sparkle

1 Whitney Houston was one of the greatest singers of our time, and this role-as the strict matriarch of three singing sisters-was her final performance. Yes, it’s a remake of a 1976 movie, but allotting just one-one!-solo number for Houston is a shame.

2 The pumped-up melodrama, such as an escape from a club filmed in cheesy slow-motion, is laughable. That’s too bad, because the performances, especially Carmen Ejogo’s as stunning frontwoman Sister, stand on their own.

3 The story-pop singers get a taste of success but fall prey to drugs, egos and abusive men-is a worn-out record that’s been in the jukebox way too long. Instead, rent Dreamgirls-the Oscar-winning film Sparkle seemingly aspires to be.