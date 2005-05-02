Picks and Pans Main: Tv

REALITY

American Idol



FOX (Tuesdays, 8 p.m. ET; Wednesdays, 9 p.m. ET)

Some things puzzle me about American Idol. Why does judge Randy Jackson address people as “man” and “dude” regardless of their sex? Why did Scott Savol, one of the fourth season’s less charming contestants, dramatically throw off his glasses while singing “Against All Odds”? (It’s not as if we could see into his squinty eyes.) After a few incorrect phone numbers were displayed at the end of a late-March episode, was it truly necessary to schedule an extra, replay-filled Idol for the following night so viewers could cast their votes all over again? Why not solve the problem with a simple Supreme Court ruling?

Still, I’m a member of the massive Idol audience, and not just because Anwar Robinson and Vonzell Solomon have nice voices and sunny smiles. I didn’t defect even after the sad elimination of stunningly coiffed Nadia Turner. Fact is, I stay tuned for Simon Cowell‘s comments, though they carry no real weight once the show goes from the audition phase to viewer democracy.

Brilliant as the judge who dangles the noose, the acid-tongued Cowell reliably delivers reviews like “ghastly” and “horrible” and cleverly bestows rare compliments to keep everyone off balance. The studio crowd boos him, judge Paula Abdul counters his negativity with unabashed cheerleading, and smarmy host Ryan Seacrest bucks up the panned performers. The conflict often seems manufactured, but Cowell continues to lift this above the Star Search level.

DRAMA

Warm Springs



HBO (Sat., April 30, 8 p.m. ET)

[]

Worthwhile if oversimplified, this historical drama asserts that Franklin D. Roosevelt wouldn’t have grown into a political giant if polio hadn’t weakened his legs and strengthened his character.

The film focuses on Roosevelt (Kenneth Branagh) between 1921, when he contracted the crippling disease only a year after his failed run for Vice President, and 1928, when he delivered a Democratic Convention speech that propelled him toward the New York governorship. Roosevelt repairs to a rundown health spa in Warm Springs, Ga., hoping the mineral waters will be therapeutic. His experience there gives him an emotional connection to the disadvantaged and a renewed sense of purpose. Branagh’s performance is superlative, particularly when FDR manages to look jaunty in the face of despair. Though less convincing, Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon conveys the growing confidence of his wife, Eleanor. Together the stars redeem a rather pedestrian script.

DRAMA

McLeod’s Daughters



WE (Saturdays, 10 p.m. ET)

[]

Three reasons this slightly soapy modern western seems refreshingly different: location, location and…a touch of feminism.

Now in its second season on WE, the Australian import is a big hit Down Under. It’s about two sisters, Claire (Lisa Chappell) and Tess (Bridie Carter), who run a ranch with help from Meg (Sonia Todd), her daughter Jodi (Rachael Carpani) and Jodi’s friend Becky (Jessica Napier). That’s right: no cowboys on this spread. Of course, the women’s chores leave time for romantic complications, and they clean up beautifully when they trade work duds for fancy dresses.

McLeod’s Daughters has its share of clichés—Tess fears “the big C, commitment” with love interest Alex (Aaron Jeffery)—but the able cast bids you a bright “G’day” instead of the same old “Howdy, pardner.”

COMEDY

Penn & Teller: B———-!



Showtime (Mondays, 10 p.m. ET)

[]

The expletive in the title—deleted here but freely aired on pay cable—sets the mock-indignant tone of this funny series. Each week the duo take a position on a particular topic and heap entertaining ridicule on those who differ. In the third-season premiere April 25, Penn Jillette presses a noisy attack on the practice of circumcision, while partner Teller contributes silent demonstrations (like guillotining a banana). Think of it as a newsmagazine program unbound by considerations of taste or balance.

There’s more to this than Penn’s ranting and Teller’s miming. The show also makes its case through research and interviews, edited with an undisguised slant. “We’re biased as all f—-,” Penn explains, “but we try to be honest.” The season’s second episode draws plenty of laughs by mercilessly lampooning the notion of the traditional family. (Loved that shot of Penn in bed with three hot babes and a duck.) But the third misfires when Penn tries to bull his way through the ballistic details of the JFK assassination.

REALITY



Cooking Under Fire

PBS (check local listings)

[]

So you won’t think it’s influenced by crassly commercial shows like The Restaurant and The Apprentice, PBS is touting this series as “reality TV that feeds the brain.” Don’t be misled. The first two episodes (airing April 27) are palatable but hardly an original dish.

After an audition process in the reality-show mold, author Michael Ruhlman (The Soul of a Chef) and chef-restaurateurs Ming Tsai and Todd English sit in judgment as a dozen finalists start competing for a job in English’s New York City eatery. The early dramatic high point: One contestant angrily accuses another of sabotaging his effort to soft-boil an egg. PBS has come a long way since Julia Child’s heyday. Maybe too far.