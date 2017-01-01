Picks and Pans Main: Tube

Television’s rich cavalcade assumes a madcap pace this week with three significant ceremonial events, each of them a harbinger of spring. First up: the NCAA basketball tournament, always one of the sports-calendar highlights, gets under way on CBS with 18 horn’s of regional coverage on Thursday and Friday (March 17 and 18, noon to 5 p.m., 8 p.m. to midnight ET). Also on Friday, MTV unleashes 10 days of Spring Break lunacy, this year from San Diego. Finally, on Monday (March 21, 9 p.m. ET), ABC brings us the Academy Awards (aka Schindler’s Coronation) with rookie host Whoopi Goldberg. There’s a lot happening elsewhere around the dial, so without further ado, let’s go to the videotape.