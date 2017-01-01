Picks and Pans Main: Tube

After four decades as our primary baseball network, NBC cedes its place to CBS this week. The new regime begins Saturday (April 14, 1 P.M. ET) with regional coverage of either the Cubs at Pittsburgh or the Dodgers at Houston. For 16 regular season broadcasts, the All-Star Game, the play-offs and the World Series, CBS paid $1.06 billion over four years. They also recently shelled out $1 billion for NFL rights and the same lofty amount for the NCAA basketball tourney. These deep pockets, I might remind you, belong to the third-place network. Did you ever feel like you went into the wrong business?