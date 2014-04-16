Picks and Pans Main: RESTRICTED: Behind the Lyrics with Hunter Hayes

Invisible
Crowded hallways are the loneliest places
For outcasts and rebels
Or anyone who just dares to be different
And you’ve been trying for so long
To find out where your place is
But in their narrow minds
There’s no room for anyone who dares to do something different
Oh, but listen for a minute
Chorus:
Trust the one
Who’s been where you are wishing all it was
Was sticks and stones
Those words cut deep but they don’t mean
You’re all alone
And you’re not invisible
Hear me out
There’s so much more to life than what you’re feeling now
Someday you’ll look back on all these days
And all this pain is gonna be
Invisible, oh invisible
So your confidence is quiet
To them quiet looks like weakness
But you don’t have to fight it
Because you’re strong enough to win without a war, yeah
Every heart has a rhythm
Let yours beat out so loudly
That everyone can hear it
Yeah promise you don’t need to hide it anymore
Oh and never be afraid of doing something different
Dare to be something more
(Repeat Chorus)
These labels that they give you
Is cause they don’t understand
If you look past this moment
You’ll see you’ve got a friend
Waving a flag for who you are
And all you’re gonna do
Yeah so here’s to you and here’s to anyone who’s ever felt invisible
And you’re not invisible
Hear me out, there’s so much more to life than what you’re feeling now
Yeah someday you’ll look back on all these days
And all this pain is gonna be
Invisible
It’ll be invisible
“I remember that cry-yourself-to-sleep feeling in school. I was the awkward music dork. But I’m totally happy to say I still am. I’m way awkward, and I’m weird, and that’s very cool with me.”
“That ‘sticks and stones’ saying just fills me with anger. Whether it’s words or physical bullying, both are bad.”
“The point of the song was about changing the story—saying, ‘Here’s the good news, this chapter will change and you’ll never see it the same way again.'”
“If you’re not someone who fights back, it can be seen as running. But a lot of people I’ve respected the most stood up for themselves in a silent way. It’s an incredibly difficult thing to do.”
“For me it kind of depended on the day if I could embrace that—some days yes, some days not so much. But we wanted to reiterate: There’s nothing wrong with being different.”
“That’s my favorite line ’cause I want to salute that and say, ‘There are a lot of people just like us who relate to your story. And they’re right there with you.'”