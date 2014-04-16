Picks and Pans Main: RESTRICTED: Behind the Lyrics with Hunter Hayes

Invisible

Crowded hallways are the loneliest places

For outcasts and rebels

Or anyone who just dares to be different

And you’ve been trying for so long

To find out where your place is

But in their narrow minds

There’s no room for anyone who dares to do something different

Oh, but listen for a minute

Chorus:

Trust the one

Who’s been where you are wishing all it was

Was sticks and stones

Those words cut deep but they don’t mean

You’re all alone

And you’re not invisible

Hear me out

There’s so much more to life than what you’re feeling now

Someday you’ll look back on all these days

And all this pain is gonna be

Invisible, oh invisible

So your confidence is quiet

To them quiet looks like weakness

But you don’t have to fight it

Because you’re strong enough to win without a war, yeah

Every heart has a rhythm

Let yours beat out so loudly

That everyone can hear it

Yeah promise you don’t need to hide it anymore

Oh and never be afraid of doing something different

Dare to be something more

(Repeat Chorus)

These labels that they give you

Is cause they don’t understand

If you look past this moment

You’ll see you’ve got a friend

Waving a flag for who you are

And all you’re gonna do

Yeah so here’s to you and here’s to anyone who’s ever felt invisible

And you’re not invisible

Hear me out, there’s so much more to life than what you’re feeling now

Yeah someday you’ll look back on all these days

And all this pain is gonna be

Invisible

It’ll be invisible

“I remember that cry-yourself-to-sleep feeling in school. I was the awkward music dork. But I’m totally happy to say I still am. I’m way awkward, and I’m weird, and that’s very cool with me.”

“That ‘sticks and stones’ saying just fills me with anger. Whether it’s words or physical bullying, both are bad.”

“The point of the song was about changing the story—saying, ‘Here’s the good news, this chapter will change and you’ll never see it the same way again.'”

“If you’re not someone who fights back, it can be seen as running. But a lot of people I’ve respected the most stood up for themselves in a silent way. It’s an incredibly difficult thing to do.”

“For me it kind of depended on the day if I could embrace that—some days yes, some days not so much. But we wanted to reiterate: There’s nothing wrong with being different.”

“That’s my favorite line ’cause I want to salute that and say, ‘There are a lot of people just like us who relate to your story. And they’re right there with you.'”