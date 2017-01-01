Picks and Pans Main: Plus

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas—especially if you turn on an easy-listening radio station. There, you can almost set your watch to the repeated renditions of Andy Williams’s It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year or the Harry Simeone Chorale’s Little Drummer Boy or (especially) Nat King Cole’s version of The Christmas Song (co-written by Mel Torme). But as our list of best-selling Yuletide tunes proves (see SONG, below), not all is sentiment and Currier and Ives; witness the durability of The Chipmunk Song. And this year, sliding into the Top 10 (replacing the Singing Dogs’ barked-out Jingle Bells) is the inimitable Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer by Elmo ‘n Patsy. On Dasher! On Blitzen! On Elmo! On Patsy!

