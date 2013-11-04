Picks and Pans Main: Movies

All Is Lost

Robert Redford | PG-13 |

DRAMA

If you were Robert Redford, what would you be doing right now? Logical answers include the words Capri, golf and lobster thermidor. Instead the 77-year-old legend made a film in which he’s alone, nameless, nearly mute and spending the entire time getting drenched and battered. Forget fancy seafood—the sharks beat him to it. But damned if he doesn’t give one of the best performances of his career.

Our Man, as the script calls him, awakens to find that a shipping container has pierced a hole in his well- appointed sailboat in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Worse, it’s damaged the computer and waterlogged the radio. Still, Our Man is unflappable; he gets to work repairing the gash. But things go from bad to horrific in short order as storms roll in. The film isn’t called All Is Copacetic for good reason.

But in this most harrowing fight for life, we come to know Our Man well, thanks to Redford’s beautifully nuanced turn. It robs the film of nothing that he speaks so little. His determination and resolve are evident—as are those moments when his faith in himself, the heavens and even luck is shaken. Somehow, though, All Is Lost isn’t melancholy but a celebration of a life well- lived, of self-reliance and of dream fulfillment. So maybe Redford is right. Who needs retirement when you can give that to an audience?

Carrie

Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore R |

HORROR

While not quite a stab-for-stab remake of the ’76 original, Carrie nevertheless doesn’t make much of an argument for its existence. This update adds a cyberbullying angle to the torment of Carrie White (Moretz), the naïve girl abused by her religious-fanatic mom (Moore) and her nasty classmates, but that’s about all that’s new. Moretz and Moore are fine, but the movie never gets out of neutral, puttering along until the limp restaging of the most infamous senior prom in pop-culture history. If a horror remake is neither scary nor campy, then what’s the point?

