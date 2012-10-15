Picks and Pans Main: Movies

Frankenweenie

Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder | PG |

ANIMATED

Parents, I don’t want to alarm you, but Tim Burton would like to experiment on your children. It’s nothing drastic-not like the lightning young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) harnesses to bring his recently deceased pooch Sparky back to life in Frankenweenie. Rather, in a year full of adult movies about kids, like The Hunger Games and Moonrise Kingdom, Burton wants to give children a movie based on an adult idea: old-school horror films. He’s so keen on this experiment that all the kids in Victor’s school are based on classic horror characters, and the beautiful stop-motion animation is shot in black and white.

Of course, it’s impossible to keep a zombie dog secret. Soon everyone from Victor’s well-meaning parents (Short and O’Hara) to his competitive classmates (all angling to best him in the upcoming science fair) knows they have a mad scientist in their midst. It’s then that the quirky, leisurely film really lets loose, with rampaging monsters that will feel amusingly familiar to adults. As for kids, the jokes may be subtle, but the scares are enough to make the average 8-year-old jump in his seat (though not enough to cause nightmares). So is Burton’s experiment a success? Mostly. Adults may edge kids in affection for the film, but Victor’s world is utterly captivating. In fact, it’s alive!

The Paperboy

Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron | R |

DRAMA

There’s nasty, as in vicious, and then there’s nasty, like something your mama warned you not to pick up off the ground. The Paperboy is both. Ostensibly, it’s the story of journalist Ward Jansen (McConaughey) returning to his Florida home to investigate the conviction of Hillary Van Wetter (John Cusack) for killing a sheriff. Mostly, the film is interested in watching Ward’s little brother Jack (Efron) sit around in tighty-whities, panting after Van Wetter’s trashy pen-pal girlfriend Charlotte (Kidman). Director Lee Daniels (Precious) thinks that tawdry moments-like Charlotte urinating on Jack or titillating Hillary in their first prison meeting-can substitute for a decent plot. They don’t. Leave this nasty thing on the ground.

