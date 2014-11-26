Picks and Pans Main: Hostess Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide

ALL UNDER $25!

Gilded Cornet Cake Server

“This is something useful that also feels like a treat. Give it along with your favorite homemade cake recipe.” $14; anthropologie.com

Hot Chocolate Sticks

“Skip the powdered variety and give these adorable sticks instead.” $18 (set of 4), theticketkitchen.com

Syrups by Quince & Apple

“Use the flavored simple syrups for something sweet, something savory or something totally sippable.” $13 each; eatboutique.com

Herb Vases

“Fill small jars, like Ikea’s Ensidig vases, with living herbs. Feeling DIY? Add some herb labels.” $1.99; ikea.com

McClure’s Spicy Bloody Mary Mix

“For a brunch, consider bringing a specialty bloody mix. You could even throw in a mini bottle of vodka.” $11.99; murrayscheese.com

Liddabit Sweets Candy Cookbook

“Moms would love it—especially if you included some homemade candies.” $17.95

Hanging Garden Recipe Cards

“Fill out one or two with your own recipes and tie together with a strand of twine.” $12 (set of 12); riflepaperco.com

Fig Caramel Ice-Cream Toppers

“I love these sauces from The Girl & The Fig. Pair with two pretty spoons or an antique ice cream scoop—such a good, unique gift.” Salted and Regular Fig Caramel (set of 2), $20; scoutmob.com