Picks and Pans Main: Festive Fashion

STYLE: COCKTAIL PARTY

Forget the LBD! Red-hot cocktail dresses make a bold statement!

A dash of sparkle and patent pumps can take a stylish sheath from day to night

MELANIA TRUMP FOR QVC Channel set hinged bracelet, $43.25; qvc.com

EXPRESSIONS NYC Silver beaded clutch, $59; expressionsnyc.com

CAROLEE “Core” stone cast collar, $85; carolee.com

LOFT Sleeveless mod shift, $79.50; loft.com

CANDIE’S Patent peep-toe platforms, $54.99; kohls.com

STYLE: OFFICE PARTY

Take your work dress from the conference room to cocktail hour by adding statement accessories

With a bold necklace, keep your shoes and clutch simple and elegant

SHOP SUEY BOUTIQUE Caitlin clutch, $48; shopsueyboutique.com

ROBERTA CHIARELLA Chunky necklace, $68; robertachiarella.com

MAXSTUDIO Asymmetrical draped dress, $148; maxstudio.com

CALL IT SPRING by JCPenney “Olivid” pump, $39.99; jcpenney.com

STYLE: CASUAL PARTY

Dress up denim for a fun get-together with friends in a stylish jacket and sexy stilettos

Trendy accessories elevate this ensemble to polished perfection

GIRLPROPS Brass cuff layered in 24k gold, $14.99; girlprops.com

MOSSIMO FOR TARGET 5-pocket skinny denim, $29.99; target.com

TOPSHOP Lurex boucle jacket, $145; topshop.com

VICTORIA’S SECRET Embellished French cuff button-down, $59.50; victoriassecret.com

GAP Suede bow pumps, $79.95; gap.com