Picks and Pans Main: Festive Fashion

STYLE: COCKTAIL PARTY
Forget the LBD! Red-hot cocktail dresses make a bold statement!
A dash of sparkle and patent pumps can take a stylish sheath from day to night
MELANIA TRUMP FOR QVC Channel set hinged bracelet, $43.25; qvc.com
EXPRESSIONS NYC Silver beaded clutch, $59; expressionsnyc.com
CAROLEE “Core” stone cast collar, $85; carolee.com
LOFT Sleeveless mod shift, $79.50; loft.com
CANDIE’S Patent peep-toe platforms, $54.99; kohls.com
STYLE: OFFICE PARTY
Take your work dress from the conference room to cocktail hour by adding statement accessories
With a bold necklace, keep your shoes and clutch simple and elegant
SHOP SUEY BOUTIQUE Caitlin clutch, $48; shopsueyboutique.com
ROBERTA CHIARELLA Chunky necklace, $68; robertachiarella.com
MAXSTUDIO Asymmetrical draped dress, $148; maxstudio.com
CALL IT SPRING by JCPenney “Olivid” pump, $39.99; jcpenney.com
STYLE: CASUAL PARTY
Dress up denim for a fun get-together with friends in a stylish jacket and sexy stilettos
Trendy accessories elevate this ensemble to polished perfection
GIRLPROPS Brass cuff layered in 24k gold, $14.99; girlprops.com
MOSSIMO FOR TARGET 5-pocket skinny denim, $29.99; target.com
TOPSHOP Lurex boucle jacket, $145; topshop.com
VICTORIA’S SECRET Embellished French cuff button-down, $59.50; victoriassecret.com
GAP Suede bow pumps, $79.95; gap.com