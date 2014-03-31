Picks and Pans Main: Books

TEMPTING FATE

by Jane Green |

NOVEL

The author, one of the first ladies of chick lit, once again exemplifies the best qualities of the genre, exploring in her latest novel the vulnerabilities imposed on us by the passage of time. Gabby is 43, a Brit who’s spent most of her adult life in America, happily married to Elliott, a doctor. They live in a charming community near New York City with their two daughters. What’s not to like? Well, the girls are surly and detached. Elliott’s had a vasectomy in spite of his wife’s wish for another child. And Gabby is feeling old – until she meets a younger man who finds her very fetching, which sets the scene for painful lessons and wrenching changes. Green seems determined to mention every techno-emblem of modern life, from Instagram to the Kindle app for iPhone, but her compelling tale reflects an understanding of contemporary women that’s acute and compassionate, served up with style.

—REVIEWED BY ROBIN MICHELI

THE ACCIDENT

by Chris Pavone |

THRILLER

A literary agent receives a manuscript worth “10 figures”: an unauthorized biography of a prominent media mogul that contains astounding criminal accusations. But before the book can even be sold to the highest bidder, it becomes clear that anyone who’s seen it is at risk of assassination. The stakes for making an illicit photocopy have never been so high. A taut, bookish thriller from publishing insider Pavone.

—REVIEWED BY SUE CORBETT

POWER PLAY

by Danielle Steel |

NOVEL

Two CEOs are indispensable to their high-tech firms, but one contends with archaic ideas about a woman’s place while the other treats the world as his playground. Their juxtaposed lives illuminate the double standard governing how men and women wield power. Steel does her best to give everyone in this sexy, diverting novel a happy ending, but at least one of them doesn’t deserve it.—S.C.

SHOTGUN LOVESONGS

by Nickolas Butler |

NOVEL

This debut novel, which follows thirtysomethings Henry, Lee, Kip, Ronny and Beth, high school friends from small-town Wisconsin, sparkles in every way. A love letter to the open, lonely American heartland, it’s also a voyeuristic look at celebrity relationships. Butler makes terrific use of his five narrators – one of whom is an indie folkster turned rock star loosely based on Bon Iver’s lead singer – to explore unrequited romance, the corrosive power of long-held secrets and the dissolution and rebirth of friendships. A must-read.

—REVIEWED BY ANNE MARIE CRUZ