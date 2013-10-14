Picks and Pans Main: Books

People PICK

The Signature of All Things

by Elizabeth Gilbert |

REVIEWED BY HELEN ROGAN

NOVEL

Gilbert has returned to fiction with a boisterous historical novel about a 19th-century botanist named Alma Whittaker, a “giant female creature, who stood above six feet tall, who was overly stuffed with learning, and who had hair in the color and shape of a rooster’s comb.” (Safe to say that, if there’s a movie, she will not be played by Julia Roberts.) But Alma’s fabulous brain is a hot pot of scientific knowledge, lonely feminist turmoil and erotic yearning. All of which make her an irresistible character to accompany through history and around the world as she encounters scientists and spiritualists, love and lust and the dawn of evolutionary thinking. Her passion is moss, which turns out to be almost as complex (8,000 types!) and interesting to us as it is to Alma. That’s Gilbert’s skill. She never lets her research obstruct her narrative gusto and empathy for her characters, and the result is a fabulous read.

Picture Me Gone

by Meg Rosoff |

REVIEWED BY SUE CORBETT

YOUNG ADULT

The only child of two educated professionals, 12-year-old Mila is an uncanny observer, able to read adult moods like they’re written in neon. So when her father’s childhood friend vanishes, she travels with her dad from London to Upstate New York to help find the missing man. What Mila discovers is a family collapsing under the weight of tragedy and deception. She also uncovers poisonous secrets, and one very personal betrayal. Nominated for the National Book Award in the young people’s literature category, this novel is a treat for adults as well—an elegantly written and suspenseful mystery about a remarkable girl’s loss of innocence.

David and Goliath

by Malcolm Gladwell |

REVIEWED BY JUDITH NEWMAN

NON-FICTION

Malcolm Gladwell makes you wish bad things would happen to you. Okay, not exactly. But he does cite evidence that bad things happening can result in stellar achievement. Gladwell has made a career out of questioning conventional wisdom, and here he examines the allegedly unlikely triumph of the weak over the mighty and shows it’s not so unlikely after all.

The Book of Matt

by Stephen Jimenez |

REVIEWED BY JOHNNY DODD

NON-FICTION

Journalist Jimenez spent 13 years researching the brutal ’98 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student whose killing led to hate-crime legislation. Jimenez’s findings—rejected by the Matthew Shepard Foundation—led him to conclude that Shepard’s death had more to do with drug addiction and trafficking than with his sexual orientation. Whether or not the book convinces you, it’s a gripping read.

