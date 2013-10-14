Picks and Pans Main: Books
The Signature of All Things
by Elizabeth Gilbert |
REVIEWED BY HELEN ROGAN
NOVEL
Gilbert has returned to fiction with a boisterous historical novel about a 19th-century botanist named Alma Whittaker, a “giant female creature, who stood above six feet tall, who was overly stuffed with learning, and who had hair in the color and shape of a rooster’s comb.” (Safe to say that, if there’s a movie, she will not be played by Julia Roberts.) But Alma’s fabulous brain is a hot pot of scientific knowledge, lonely feminist turmoil and erotic yearning. All of which make her an irresistible character to accompany through history and around the world as she encounters scientists and spiritualists, love and lust and the dawn of evolutionary thinking. Her passion is moss, which turns out to be almost as complex (8,000 types!) and interesting to us as it is to Alma. That’s Gilbert’s skill. She never lets her research obstruct her narrative gusto and empathy for her characters, and the result is a fabulous read.
Picture Me Gone
by Meg Rosoff |
REVIEWED BY SUE CORBETT
YOUNG ADULT
The only child of two educated professionals, 12-year-old Mila is an uncanny observer, able to read adult moods like they’re written in neon. So when her father’s childhood friend vanishes, she travels with her dad from London to Upstate New York to help find the missing man. What Mila discovers is a family collapsing under the weight of tragedy and deception. She also uncovers poisonous secrets, and one very personal betrayal. Nominated for the National Book Award in the young people’s literature category, this novel is a treat for adults as well—an elegantly written and suspenseful mystery about a remarkable girl’s loss of innocence.
David and Goliath
by Malcolm Gladwell |
REVIEWED BY JUDITH NEWMAN
NON-FICTION
Malcolm Gladwell makes you wish bad things would happen to you. Okay, not exactly. But he does cite evidence that bad things happening can result in stellar achievement. Gladwell has made a career out of questioning conventional wisdom, and here he examines the allegedly unlikely triumph of the weak over the mighty and shows it’s not so unlikely after all.
The Book of Matt
by Stephen Jimenez |
REVIEWED BY JOHNNY DODD
NON-FICTION
Journalist Jimenez spent 13 years researching the brutal ’98 murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student whose killing led to hate-crime legislation. Jimenez’s findings—rejected by the Matthew Shepard Foundation—led him to conclude that Shepard’s death had more to do with drug addiction and trafficking than with his sexual orientation. Whether or not the book convinces you, it’s a gripping read.
