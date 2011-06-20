Picks and Pans Main: Books

GREAT SUMMER READS

SISTER

by Rosamund Lupton

Convinced her little sister Tess didn’t commit suicide but was murdered, Bee moves into Tess’s London home-and life-to find out the truth. Not surprisingly, Bee’s meddling puts her in danger. You’ll relish every twist and turn.

MARRIAGE CONFIDENTIAL

by Pamela Haag

Is marriage an outmoded institution that leaves most couples only “semi-happy,” or does it just need a little reinvention? Haag’s well-researched, provocative study will get you thinking.

SISTERHOOD EVERLASTING

by Ann Brashares

It’s 10 years later, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants pals are grown up, on their own paths-and ripe for the reunion that will change their lives.

THE GHOST OF GREENWICH VILLAGE

by Lorna Graham

“There is really one city for everyone just as there is one major love.” For the dreamy heroine of this novel, which opens with that Dawn Powell quote, the city is New York, even if the Village is long past its bohemian heyday. Delightful.

ROBOPOCALYPSE

by Daniel H. Wilson

At first it’s just little things, like a mom’s dawning sense that her daughter’s “smart” doll knows too much. The world’s technology, it turns out, has developed a malevolent mind of its own. Yikes! Spielberg’s already set to direct.

THE FIRST HUSBAND

by Laura Dave

First Annie Adams marries a charming chef, then the up-and-coming director who dumped her wants her back. (We should all have such problems.) A fresh, funny take on the search for a soulmate.

LONG GONE

by Alafair Burke

Hired to manage a downtown Manhattan art gallery, Alice Humphrey is over the moon. But her dream job becomes the stuff of nightmares when the gallery disappears, a dead body turns up and Alice is implicated. It’s a set-up-but can she convince the cops? Fast-paced fun.

MAINE

by J. Courtney Sullivan

No one is relaxing at the Kelleher’s beach house: Pregnant granddaughter Maggie copes with a sudden breakup and her nutty mother; dutiful daughter-in-law Ann Marie toys with extramarital temptation (and dollhouse miniatures); and icy matriarch Alice tortures them all as she finally grapples with her shocking, painful past.

THE ASTRAL

by Kate Christensen

Harry Quirk, a 57-year-old poet evicted by his wife, who suspects he’s cheating, makes an unexpectedly irresistible hero in this delicious social satire by the author of The Great Man.

THE HYPNOTIST

by Lars Kepler

Does the world really need another Swedish thriller? The spellbinding exploits of Detective Inspector Joona Linna and the hypnotist he hires to solve a murder make the answer clear.

ESCAPE

by Barbara Delinsky

Plenty of people dream of leaving behind the job, the family, the headaches. Emily Aulenbach actually makes her escape, looking for answers in a long-ago summer.

WHAT ALICE FORGOT

by Liane Moriarty

When Alice Love wakes up after hitting her head, she thinks she’s 29, in love with her husband and pregnant. She’s actually turning 40 and divorcing. How did her life go so wrong?

SUMMER RENTAL

by Mary Kay Andrews

In need of renewal, childhood friends Ellis, Julia and Dorie are renting a beach house on the Outer Banks. Secrets are shared, a mystery woman appears, love may be in the air. Worth a visit.

BOOKS FOR COOKS

SWEET & SKINNY

by Marisa Churchill

“Life is too short not to enjoy dessert,” Churchill writes. To help you indulge without piling on pounds, the former Top Chef contestant suggests boosting flavor with fruit and spices, piquing the palate with contrasting textures and cutting fat and sugar judiciously. Her mouth-wateringly photographed treats look nothing like diet food. Lowfat S’more Tarts, anyone?

SALAD AS A MEAL

by Patricia Wells

Wells defines the term broadly: Her salads include not just greens but ricotta terrine, chickpea fritters-any “salad-related entity.” She also provides wine picks, such as a Sablet Blanc to accompany Corn, Bacon, Feta, Tomato and Avocado Salad. Yum.

THE DEEN BROS. GET FIRED UP

by Jamie & Bobby Deen

Self-described “natural-born grillers,” Paula’s boys offer up outdoorsy favorites with their signature southern twist: Beer Can Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Pickled Vidalia Onions; Big, Fat, Garlicky Rib Eye; Peachy Chicken Legs. Complete with family photos to make you feel like you’re sharing the bros’ picnic blanket.

A SOUTHERLY COURSE

by Martha Hall Foose

The author of the bestselling Screen Doors & Sweet Tea is back with more of her Mississippi magic. As much memoir as cookbook, A Southerly Course intersperses recipes for skillet-fried corn and peanut chicken with stories about the author’s friends and neighbors-including Eudora Welty, to whom she dedicates her perfect custard pie. And if that’s not enough to establish her southern-cuisine chops, consider this: Foose was a food stylist for the movie The Help, out in August.

THE MAINE SUMMERS COOKBOOK

by Linda Greenlaw and Martha Greenlaw

On Isle au Haut residents “enjoy what the island and surrounding ocean provide,” writes Linda Greenlaw, who, along with her mom, has compiled this selection of tempting local favorites.

Lobster Cocktail with Mango-Cilantro Crème Fraîche

1 lb. lobster meat, cut into bite-size pieces

2 lemons, 1 halved and 1 cut into wedges

1 cup creme fraiche

1/3 cup fresh, ripe mango, peeled, pitted and finely diced

¼ cup fresh cilantro

½ tsp. ancho chili powder

Arrange lobster on individual plates and squeeze juice from the lemon halves all over. Put creme fraiche, mango, cilantro and chili powder in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and pulse until well blended. Spoon mixture over lobster, garnish with lemon wedges and serve immediately. Serves 4

FUN FOR KIDS

ME … JANE

by Patrick McDonnell

Based on stories from Jane Goodall’s memoir, this charmer pictures her as a little-girl nature lover with a favorite stuffed chimp. Ages 4-8

MISS PEREGRINE’S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN

by Ransom Riggs

A boy who wears bees as clothing, a girl who makes fire with her hands… “Peculiar” doesn’t begin to cover it. Riggs’s chilling, wondrous novel is already headed for the movies. Young Adult

MITCHELL’S LICENSE

by Hallie Durand

Almost-4-year-old Mitchell never wants to go to bed-until his dad pretends to be a speedy car and puts Mitchell in the driver’s seat. Sure to become a classic for the “but I’m not tired yet” set. Ages 4-8

OKAY FOR NOW

by Gary D. Schmidt

Fans of Schmidt’s The Wednesday Wars will remember the hero’s friend Doug Swieteck, who gets his own adventures in this stellar coming-of-age tale set in the tumultuous late ’60s. Young Adult

ARE YOU AWAKE?

by Sophie Blackall

What to do when you can’t sleep? Pepper your mom with questions until the sun comes up, of course. Award-winning illustrator Blackall’s first solo effort is a quirky gem. Ages 4-8