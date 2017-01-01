People Puzzle

Gerard Mosler
January 19, 1976 12:00 PM

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling PAAR, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.

Clues

1. Kidding you not

2. BOastful campaigner

3. OffiCIAl in the caviar

4. On the (super) fly

5. Miss America

6. Telly’s Delia

7. She laughs all the way

8. Kate’s rooster

9. Banking on women

10. Father of Claire and Maud

11. Nothing finah

12. The great abdicator

13. Collins’ Parisian partner

14. Everybody’s Pet

15. Tinny drummer

16. Brassy Shirley

17. This Bill’s O.K.

18. Winston’s Lady Lee

19. Channel double-crosser

20. Female totality

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now