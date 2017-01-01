People Puzzle

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling PAAR, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.

Clues

1. Kidding you not



2. BOastful campaigner



3. OffiCIAl in the caviar



4. On the (super) fly



5. Miss America



6. Telly’s Delia



7. She laughs all the way



8. Kate’s rooster



9. Banking on women



10. Father of Claire and Maud



11. Nothing finah



12. The great abdicator



13. Collins’ Parisian partner



14. Everybody’s Pet



15. Tinny drummer



16. Brassy Shirley



17. This Bill’s O.K.



18. Winston’s Lady Lee



19. Channel double-crosser



20. Female totality