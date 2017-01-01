People Puzzle

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling SILLS, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.

Clues

1. Bubbling soprano



2. Keeps barbarac a.m. hours



3. Pretorian guardian



4. He has jack and Jill



5. Good ole bluegrass boy



6. Natalie takes after dad



7. Bangkok’s reel, real leader



8. Cannon Bill



9. A political chuckwagon



10. A liberal parent, a radical book



11. Penn man with yen for Penn Ave.



12. The fantasy Nixon



13. Indians’ paleface fried



14. Detroit missing person



15. From blacklist to Hee Haw



16. He colonized N.H.



17. Oskar sends Fahrenheit up



18. Joyously J*e*w*i*s*h



19. No finer place than hers



20. Bennett’s bright boy