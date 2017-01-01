People Puzzle

Gerard Mosler
December 08, 1975 12:00 PM

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling SILLS, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.

Clues

1. Bubbling soprano

2. Keeps barbarac a.m. hours

3. Pretorian guardian

4. He has jack and Jill

5. Good ole bluegrass boy

6. Natalie takes after dad

7. Bangkok’s reel, real leader

8. Cannon Bill

9. A political chuckwagon

10. A liberal parent, a radical book

11. Penn man with yen for Penn Ave.

12. The fantasy Nixon

13. Indians’ paleface fried

14. Detroit missing person

15. From blacklist to Hee Haw

16. He colonized N.H.

17. Oskar sends Fahrenheit up

18. Joyously J*e*w*i*s*h

19. No finer place than hers

20. Bennett’s bright boy

