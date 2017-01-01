People Puzzle

Gerard Mosler
January 27, 1975 12:00 PM

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling VIVA, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.

Clues

1. Warhol heroine

2. God(father)’s creator…

3. …and his St. Francis

4. Here’s Johnny’s Dutch treat

5. Philanthropy, by (Mc)George!

6. Second Soviet spaceman

7. His funny little murders were

8. Gary on the green

9. Mike and Jane in the locker room

10. Mickey the mighty

11. White shoes Pat

12. Pied Piper of the screen

13. On with his ‘Skimp’

14. Find her in Florence

15. Big Bill for CBS

16. Rock on the sly

17. Betty’s mystique

18. Man in Roman window

19. Cinematic hooker

20. Richard’s repeated choice

