People Puzzle

By Gerard Mosler
Updated August 09, 1982 12:00 PM
The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling DENVER, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.

Clues

1. He takes Country Roads

2. Plutarch to the Presidents

3. Jane’s swain

4. Supreme Syrian

5. Feline female

6. Half a TV news pair

7. King Khan

8. Daytime’s Delilah

9. Great American pal

10. Acid king

11. Replaced Betty on B’way

12. Gilded H2Os

13. One among “Nine”

14. Spook-in-Chief

15. She’s still unsinkable

16. Beatty’s Emma

17. Carly, ciao

18. The man in Iran

19. Sweet-smelling and suave

20. Begat Bunker

