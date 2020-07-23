People Puzzle
The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling DENVER, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.
Clues
1. He takes Country Roads
2. Plutarch to the Presidents
3. Jane’s swain
4. Supreme Syrian
5. Feline female
6. Half a TV news pair
7. King Khan
8. Daytime’s Delilah
9. Great American pal
10. Acid king
11. Replaced Betty on B’way
12. Gilded H2Os
13. One among “Nine”
14. Spook-in-Chief
15. She’s still unsinkable
16. Beatty’s Emma
17. Carly, ciao
18. The man in Iran
19. Sweet-smelling and suave
20. Begat Bunker