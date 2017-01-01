People Puzzle

The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling JONG, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.

Clues

1. Jet-fretter



2. Played Lois Lane



3. Syrian president



4. Nuclear troubleshooter



5. Musical sit-down comic



6. Flinty leading man



7. Fallen Angel



8. Shared Nobel Peace Prize



9. L.A. lineup juggler



10. Roman tax exile



11. Salvaged TV star



12. Carter’s new Abzug



13. Jake Blues



14. Comedy monarch



15. Jade’s father



16. Jersey Lillie’s portrayer



17. He’s lost his Reserve



18. Noted medical brothers



19. Ex-CIA head & GOP contender



20. My Way lyricist