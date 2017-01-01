People Puzzle

The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling JONG, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.
Clues
1. Jet-fretter
2. Played Lois Lane
3. Syrian president
4. Nuclear troubleshooter
5. Musical sit-down comic
6. Flinty leading man
7. Fallen Angel
8. Shared Nobel Peace Prize
9. L.A. lineup juggler
10. Roman tax exile
11. Salvaged TV star
12. Carter’s new Abzug
13. Jake Blues
14. Comedy monarch
15. Jade’s father
16. Jersey Lillie’s portrayer
17. He’s lost his Reserve
18. Noted medical brothers
19. Ex-CIA head & GOP contender
20. My Way lyricist