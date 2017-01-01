People Puzzle

Gerard Mosler
June 18, 1979 12:00 PM

The names of 20 prominent people are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling JONG, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers in next week’s issue.

Clues

1. Jet-fretter

2. Played Lois Lane

3. Syrian president

4. Nuclear troubleshooter

5. Musical sit-down comic

6. Flinty leading man

7. Fallen Angel

8. Shared Nobel Peace Prize

9. L.A. lineup juggler

10. Roman tax exile

11. Salvaged TV star

12. Carter’s new Abzug

13. Jake Blues

14. Comedy monarch

15. Jade’s father

16. Jersey Lillie’s portrayer

17. He’s lost his Reserve

18. Noted medical brothers

19. Ex-CIA head & GOP contender

20. My Way lyricist

