People Puzzle

Gerard Mosler
August 21, 1978 12:00 PM

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling ARNAZ, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.

Clues

1. He loved Lucy

2. Farm workers’ Cesar

3. Newest green queen

4. Benign elect

5. Cream of guitarists

6. King of diamonds

7. Las Vegas’ leading legs

8. Ms. Powers’ old man

9. Close Encountress

10. Now bottled Bond

11. Beach blanket dropout

12. Slap-Pappy pilot

13. Voice of Polish Power

14. Ex-Okie Senator

15. Broadway baldie

16. Clayburgh’s Gable

17. On top of world in ’53

18. Rounded it in 80 days

19. Spoofed Baba Wawa

20. Tripped through the ’60s

