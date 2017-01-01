People Puzzle

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling ARNAZ, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.
Clues
1. He loved Lucy
2. Farm workers’ Cesar
3. Newest green queen
4. Benign elect
5. Cream of guitarists
6. King of diamonds
7. Las Vegas’ leading legs
8. Ms. Powers’ old man
9. Close Encountress
10. Now bottled Bond
11. Beach blanket dropout
12. Slap-Pappy pilot
13. Voice of Polish Power
14. Ex-Okie Senator
15. Broadway baldie
16. Clayburgh’s Gable
17. On top of world in ’53
18. Rounded it in 80 days
19. Spoofed Baba Wawa
20. Tripped through the ’60s