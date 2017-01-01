People Puzzle

The names of 20 prominent people, current and historical, are hidden in the maze of letters. How many can you find by consulting the brief clues? The names read forward, backward, up, down or diagonally, are always in a straight line and never skip letters. We have started you off by circling ARNAZ, the answer to 1 in the diagram. The names may overlap and letters may be used more than once, but not all of the letters will be used. Super PEOPLE sleuths should be able to identify 15 or more names. Answers next week.

Clues

1. He loved Lucy



2. Farm workers’ Cesar



3. Newest green queen



4. Benign elect



5. Cream of guitarists



6. King of diamonds



7. Las Vegas’ leading legs



8. Ms. Powers’ old man



9. Close Encountress



10. Now bottled Bond



11. Beach blanket dropout



12. Slap-Pappy pilot



13. Voice of Polish Power



14. Ex-Okie Senator



15. Broadway baldie



16. Clayburgh’s Gable



17. On top of world in ’53



18. Rounded it in 80 days



19. Spoofed Baba Wawa



20. Tripped through the ’60s