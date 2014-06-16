People.com

YOUR 24-HOUR SOURCE FOR CELEBRITY NEWS, PHOTOS, FASHION AND MORE

Hunter Hayes

You play 30 instruments. What’s the toughest?

Drums, just because I don’t get to play them a whole lot. I really have to sit down and get my muscle memory back in shape. Guitar is my home and what I play most.

Have you always been a natural onstage?

I love being in front of audiences. Nobody in my family’s musical. They’re still surprised it’s become my life.

Your song “Invisible” talks about the bullying you faced in school. Is it scary being vulnerable in your music?

No emotion should be ignored, and I hope this song found its way to who needed to hear it. Singing it and talking to fans about it has been life-changing.

Is writing love songs therapeutic for you?

I spare my friends two-hour phone calls [Laughs]. Sometimes you just gotta get it out—the good and the bad.

—MELODY CHIU

Celeb Dads Handpick Father’s Day Presents!

Danny Masterson

Warby Parker Shades

“For every pair purchased, a pair is distributed to someone in need.” $95; warbyparker.com

Amar’e Stoudemire

Spiritual Gangster T-Shirt

“Yoga is a big part of my routine; this brand is comfortable and stylish.” $39; spiritual gangster.com

Dierks Bentley

NHL 14 Video Game

“As a dad, you get to use your kids as an excuse to play more video games!” $51.99; gamestop.com