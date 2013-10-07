YOUR 24-HOUR SOURCE FOR CELEBRITY NEWS, PHOTOS, FASHION AND MORE

WHAT’S CLICKING AT …

People.com

WATCH THE CLIP OF THE DAY AT

people.com/video

People TV

TUNE IN TO ALL YOUR FAVORITE STARS!

Join PEOPLE on the red carpet and in the studio with Hollywood’s hottest

Obsessed or Hot Mess?

Hair do or don’t? Our editors debate the best and worst in fashion and beauty.

Celebs Play Chatter!

Five questions. Sixty seconds. Can they do it?

What to Watch This Fall

Hear what’s new on the small screen from stars like The X Factor’s Demi Lovato.