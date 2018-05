YOUR 24-HOUR SOURCE FOR CELEBRITY NEWS, PHOTOS, FASHION AND MORE

WHAT’S CLICKING AT …

People.com

FIND US ON facebook® facebook.com/peoplemag

Quiz

Sookie vs. Snooki!

Pickles, bar fights, tanning: The True Blood telepathic and the Jersey party girl have more in common than you think!

Video

Prince William: Watch His Changing Looks

From teen to man, see his transformation in seconds.

Style

All of Kristen Stewart’s Best Red-Carpet Looks

Bella is dressed for the party as Eclipse mania takes hold!