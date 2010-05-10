YOUR 24-HOUR SOURCE FOR CELEBRITY NEWS, PHOTOS, FASHION AND MORE
WHAT’S CLICKING AT …
People.com
GET VIP ACCESS BY BECOMING OUR FAN!
SEND FRIENDS VIRTUAL GIFTS, TAKE POLLS, PLAY GAMES, AND SHARE YOUR VIEWS
FIND US ON facebook. facebook.com/peoplemag
Fun!
RANK IT
What Are Your Top 5 Julia Movies?
Make your picks, then share them with friends, only on Facebook!
Quiz
The Hills: Scandals Catfights & Tears!
Match the memorable smackdown to the player.
People.com/quiz
Video
Katy on Her Assets: Curvy & Proud of It
The singer dishes at her PEOPLE photo shoot.
People.com/mostbeautiful
Style
Eva’s Sweater: You Asked, We Found!
Our editors track down the star fashions you love.
PeopleStyleWatch.com
Celebs A-Z
Bios, Photos, News—All in One Place
From Angelina to Zac, find more than 200 stars.
People.com/celebrities