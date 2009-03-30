People.com

NEWS

most-read stories this week!

1 LINDSAY’S LAWYER CALLS ARREST WARRANT A MISUNDERSTANDING



A judge says Lohan has complied with probation.

2 DYING JADE GOODY IN FINAL STAGES OF CANCER BATTLE



The mom of two’s decline dashes plans to celebrate Mother’s Day early.

3 TWIN BOYS FOR CHARLIE SHEEN & WIFE



The actor and Brooke Mueller Sheen are “very happy” about newborn sons Max and Bob.

4 SARAH PALIN: BRISTOL IS ‘DOING JUST GREAT’



The Alaska governor’s 18-year-old daughter is fine after splitting from her fiancé Levi Johnston.

5 JENNIFER ANISTON & JOHN MAYER CALL IT QUITS—AGAIN



Just weeks after their high-profile Oscars date, the couple end their romance.

