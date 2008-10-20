People.com

By People Staff
October 20, 2008 12:00 PM

NEWS

PHOTOS

POLLS

STYLE

VIDEO

THE TOP FIVE most-read stories this week!

1 HOWARD STERN & BETH OSTROSKY WED IN MANHATTAN The radio jock and his longtime love get married before a crowd of A-listers.

2 CLINT EASTWOOD: ANGELINA HAS “MOST GORGEOUS FACE ON PLANET” Jolie’s beauty can also be a stumbling block, says the director.

3 ELLEN PLAYS CUPID TO SHEMAR MOORE & JEN ANISTON DeGeneres says she’ll help the Criminal Minds star meet his fantasy date.

4 EDDIE VAN HALEN IS ENGAGED The musician proposed to girlfriend/publicist Janie Liszewski over the summer, People reports.

5 ANGELINA JOLIE SAYS HER FAMILY Is “GREAT” “The babies are big and healthy and developing personalities,” she tells PEOPLE.

See the Top 5 stories this second at people.com

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.