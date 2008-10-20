NEWS

PHOTOS

POLLS

STYLE

VIDEO

THE TOP FIVE most-read stories this week!

1 HOWARD STERN & BETH OSTROSKY WED IN MANHATTAN The radio jock and his longtime love get married before a crowd of A-listers.

2 CLINT EASTWOOD: ANGELINA HAS “MOST GORGEOUS FACE ON PLANET” Jolie’s beauty can also be a stumbling block, says the director.

3 ELLEN PLAYS CUPID TO SHEMAR MOORE & JEN ANISTON DeGeneres says she’ll help the Criminal Minds star meet his fantasy date.

4 EDDIE VAN HALEN IS ENGAGED The musician proposed to girlfriend/publicist Janie Liszewski over the summer, People reports.

5 ANGELINA JOLIE SAYS HER FAMILY Is “GREAT” “The babies are big and healthy and developing personalities,” she tells PEOPLE.

See the Top 5 stories this second at people.com