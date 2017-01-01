Comedian-Actor, 24

FASHION STATEMENT: …Not!

NEVER SEEN WITHOUT: A scarf. Could he be paying twisted homage to Isadora Duncan?

SQUEAL APPEAL: Thirteen-year-olds think he’s someone to emulate.

It’s a generational thing, buuuh-dy! Pauly Shore, the self-proclaimed Weasel who ruled on MTV and starred in last spring’s movie Encino Man, looks like he taught himself to dress by watching music videos. Chilling, in the old-fashioned sense of the word. By layering on the denim jeans (the more rips the better) and denim jackets, and tying one scarf around his rat’s-nest hair and another over his shoulders, this surfer lewd looks like he’s on permanent Shore leave.

And then there are the shorts. Suffice it to say that Pauly is no Boris Becker in the pins department. “Pauly Shore should think about buying a mirror,” harrumphs menswear designer Andrew Fezza. Preferably one that talks back.