MARRIED

Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 27, is a married woman! The reality star tied the knot with Jionni LaValle, also 27, at St. Rose of Lima in East Hanover, N.J., on Nov. 29. Best friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley served as a bridesmaid, and fellow Jersey Shore alum Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio was also in attendance. “We had a magical ceremony,” the mother of two wrote on her website. “Thank you all for all your messages of love and support!”

ENGAGED

Former Happy Endings star Eliza Coupe, 33, is engaged to Darin Olien, the founder of lifestyle brand SuperLife, she announced on Nov. 27. “Giving thanks,” she captioned a photo of the ring posted on Instagram. This is the second marriage for Coupe, who split from Randall Whittinghill in 2013. • Scottish tennis star Andy Murray, 27, popped the question to girlfriend Kim Sears, his management company confirmed. The two have been dating since 2005.

BABY NEWS

British actor Donovan Leitch, 47, is expecting a son with fiancée Libby Mintz, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. It’s the first child for the couple, who announced their engagement in August. • Actor Wes Chatham, 36, welcomed his first child, son John Nash, with his wife, American Ninja Warrior host Jenn Brown, 33, on Nov. 24. “We are already in love and can’t wait to take our little Nash home,” the new parents told PEOPLE.

ON THE MEND

Freddie Prinze Jr., 38, is recovering from spinal surgery, he revealed via Twitter on Nov. 20. The actor—who has not shared the details of what led to the operation—has insisted he will make a full recovery, documenting the healing process on social media.

COURTS

Former Canadian Broadcasting Corp. radio host Jian Ghomeshi, 47, was charged on Nov. 26 with four counts of sexual assault and one count of overcoming resistance by choking, Toronto police said in a statement. The CBC fired Ghomeshi in October after allegations of sexual assault first surfaced. He has denied the charges and is due in court on Jan. 8, where his lawyer has said he will plead not guilty.

DEATHS

Real World: New Orleans alum Ryan Knight was found dead on Nov. 27, police in Kenosha, Wis., confirmed. “There were no obvious signs of injuries,” Chief John W. Morrissey wrote in a media release. “It should be noted that Ryan had complained of stomach issues the last two days.” The 28-year-old’s cause of death had not been released as of press time. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” MTV said in a statement released to People. • Novelist P.D. James died on Nov. 27 at her home in Oxford, England, according to her longtime publisher Faber & Faber. She was 94. Best known as the creator of sensitive Scotland Yard sleuth Adam Dalgliesh, James published her first novel, Cover Her Face, in 1962, when she was 42. In a statement, the publisher said, “Working with her was always the best of times, full of joy.” • Sally Estabrook—the mother-in-law of Megadeth singer Dave Mustaine—was found dead on Nov. 26. (The cause of death was not released as of press time.) The 76-year-old, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had been missing since Oct. 4, when she disappeared from a campground near Julian, Calif. The body was found just a half mile from where she was last seen.

The Fallout from Ferguson

Protests erupt after a grand jury declines to indict Officer Darren Wilson for shooting Michael Brown

When a grand jury decided not to indict police officer Darren Wilson for the Aug. 9 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets in Ferguson, Mo.—the St. Louis suburb where the incident occurred—to show their outrage. But the Nov. 24 demonstrations soon spread far beyond Ferguson’s borders. In New York City crowds blocked three bridges, snarling traffic for hours. More protestors staged a “die-in” on the steps of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. And before a Nov. 30 St. Louis Rams game, five NFL players took to the field with their arms raised—embodying protesters’ cries of “hands up, don’t shoot.” Amid the unrest, Wilson, who resigned from the force, spoke publicly for the first time, claiming he acted in self-defense. “He had grabbed my gun and he had charged me,” Wilson, 28, told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s World News, “and he was going to kill me.” Wilson, who is newly married and expecting a child, added that he was not haunted by the shooting. On Dec. 1 President Barack Obama called the ongoing distrust between police and minority communities “a solvable problem.” He added, “What we need is a sustained conversation … to move forward.”

Why I Care

PERSONAL STORIES ABOUT GIVING BACK

Emily Deschanel

The Bones star works with Farm Sanctuary to protect rescue animals

I became vegan 21 years ago—and I actually became aware of Farm Sanctuary through its cookbook. I got to visit the New York shelter, and it was a life-changing experience for me. I already knew that farm animals have feelings and intellect, but then to really see them up close and spend time with these animals, it was incredible. Some of them escaped from farmhouses, and some of them fell off trucks and made it across the highway to be rescued. Farm Sanctuary not only has three shelters, but it works to pass legislation to protect the animals. I’ve been involved in a few different ways—I was the spokesperson for the annual Walk for Farm Animals and I’ve spoken at different events. I’ve brought my son Henry to Farm Sanctuary shelters because I want him to be comfortable with these animals too. I want him to be aware of them and why we choose not to eat them. He’s already exhibiting compassion, which is amazing at 3 years old. Compassion is what Farm Sanctuary’s all about.

