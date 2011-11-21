LEGAL MATTERS

After a six-week trial, an L.A. jury found Michael Jackson’s physician Conrad Murray, 58, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The cardiologist was found to have recklessly treated the King of Pop’s insomnia with a nightly drip of propofol, which, coupled with the sedative lorazepam, resulted in his death at age 50 in 2009. When the verdict was announced, some of Jackson’s family shouted “yes!” as his tearful mother, Katherine, wiped her eyes. “Justice has finally been served,” she told TMZ. As a result of the felony conviction, Murray will likely lose his medical license and faces up to four years in prison at his Nov. 29 sentencing. • Lindsay Lohan (inset), 25, spent less than five hours at an L.A. jail after turning herself in Nov. 6 for violating the terms of her probation in her DUI and necklace-theft cases. A judge had sentenced the actress to 30 days, but her time was cut short due to overcrowding. She must now complete 53 days of janitorial duty at the morgue and 18 therapy sessions by March or face 270 days in jail. • A law-suit brought by Adam Lambert’s former label claims the 2009 American Idol runner-up was ineligible to compete. Colwel Platinum Entertainment Inc. alleges Lambert cost the company money by issuing takedown notices to stop amazon.com from selling music he recorded between April 2007 and September 2008. The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, further accuses Lambert, 29, of violating Idol’s rules by auditioning while signed to a label. He tweeted in response, “Reserve judgement until all the facts surface from ALL parties.”

ENGAGED

Stanley Tucci, 51, is set to wed literary agent Felicity Blunt, 31, sister of his The Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt, 28, who introduced the couple.

AILING

Singer Andy Williams, 83, revealed he has bladder cancer during a show in Branson, Mo. Cancer patients “are winning more and more every year,” said the crooner, who had a hit No. 1 with “Butterfly” in 1957. “I’m going to be one of them.”

DIED

Jack the cat, 7, who made headlines after vanishing in August at New York City’s JFK airport, died Nov. 6 after battling critical wounds since being found two months later. He went missing from his carrier after his owner checked him into baggage on a California-bound flight. When he surfaced after 61 days in a customs office at the airport, Jack was severely malnourished and wounded and admitted to a hospital.

FAREWELL Former world heavyweight boxing champ Joe Frazier died of liver cancer in Philadelphia at age 67 on Nov. 7. The International Boxing Hall of Famer and World Boxing Hall of Famer had been diagnosed a month earlier. Nicknamed Smokin’ Joe, he retired in 1976 with a record of 32 wins-27 by knockout-and four losses, but came out for one more match in 1981, which ended in a draw. Even his three-time opponent Muhammad Ali (inset, right, with Frazier during the “Thrilla in Manila” in 1975), 69, with whom he had an intense rivalry, sang his praises. “The world has lost a great champion,” said Ali.