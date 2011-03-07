ENGAGED

Former American Idol finalist Scott MacIntyre, 25, revealed on Feb. 20 that he will tie the knot with his girlfriend Christina Teich, 22, later this year. The season 8 singer/pianist, who was born with Leber’s congenital amaurosis, which left him with tunnel vision and a two-percent field of vision, was the first visually impaired contestant on the show.

UPDATE

Aretha Franklin, 68, told the Associated Press on Feb. 16 that she is back at “150 percent” and plans to resume performing May 28 in Buffalo. The Grammy-winning singer underwent an unspecified operation in December that she described as “more than minor surgery.” A video appearance on the recent Grammy Awards show revealed a slimmed-down Lady Soul, who says she has given up her beloved chitterlings, pigs’ feet and ham hocks. The superstar has also been working out and walking on a track three times a week. “I want to not only maintain the weight I am at now,” she said, “but better it, by one dress size.”

• Parker Schenecker, 48, plans to divorce his wife, Julie, 50, who is accused of murdering the couple’s two teenage children because, according to authorities, “they talked back, they were mouthy, and she was tired of it.” Police arrested Mrs. Schenecker on Jan. 28 after her daughter Calyx, 16, and son Beau, 13, were found shot in the head at the family’s Tampa home. Their father, an Army colonel, was on duty in Qatar at the time but returned to the U.S. a few days later. He said he met with his wife on Feb. 18 at the jail where she is being held without bail to tell her of his decision to divorce her. Two days earlier, Mrs. Schenecker pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, although police say she confessed to the slayings in interviews and handwritten notes.

BABY ON BOARD

Jessica Alba, 29 (inset), announced on Facebook Feb. 16 that she and her husband, film producer Cash Warren, 32, are “thrilled” to be expecting their second child. Referring to her 2-year-old daughter, the Little Fockers star wrote, “Honor is going to be a big sister!” and Warren tweeted that he had “smiles from ear to ear.” The couple married in 2008.

BIRTHS

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, 34, and his wife, Lisa, 36, welcomed their fourth child, a son they named Carlo, on Feb. 14 in Livingston, N.J. As for having more kids? “I think the kitchen is closed,” the master baker told PEOPLE.