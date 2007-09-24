EXPECTING



Newly-weds Jeri Ryan, 39, of the CBS drama Shark, and her husband of three months, French chef Christophe émé, will welcome their first child together, and her second, in March. “They are beyond excited and are beaming from ear to ear,” the actress’s rep tells PEOPLE.

UPDATE



A report released Sept. 5 states that late wrestler Chris Benoit had brain damage when he killed his wife, Nancy, their 7-year-old son Daniel and himself in June. The Sports Legacy Institute concluded that head trauma was responsible for a number of dead or damaged brain cells that was “extensive, shocking in its extent.”

LEGAL MATTERS



A jury in St. Francisville, La., found Sal Mangano, 67, and wife Mabel, 64, owners of St. Rita’s Nursing Home, not guilty of negligent homicide in the drowning deaths of 35 residents during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

MARRIED



Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley, 63, wed his fourth wife, Brazilian actress Daniela Barbosa de Carneiro, 34, in Oxfordshire, England, Sept. 3. The actor told the BBC that the event was “blissfully private and beautiful.”

SPLIT



Jenna Fischer, 33, up for an Emmy Sept. 16 for her role in The Office, and filmmaker James Gunn (Dawn of the Dead), 41, announced Sept. 5 that they were separating after more than six years of marriage.

DEATHS



Jane Wyman, 90, an Oscar winner for her performance in 1948’s Johnny Belinda, died at home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sept. 10. The actress was married from 1940 to 1948 to future President Ronald Reagan, with whom she had two children. She also starred as the calculating Napa Valley winery owner Angela Channing on the TV drama Falcon Crest. . . . Author Madeleine L’Engle, 88, best known for her 1962 children’s classic A Wrinkle in Time, died of natural causes in Litchfield, Conn., Sept. 6. . . . Dame Anita Roddick, 64, who founded the eco-friendly, anti-animal testing Body Shop cosmetics stores in 1976, died in Chichester, England, Sept. 10. . . . Miyoshi Umeki, 78, the first Asian to win an Oscar (for her supporting role in 1957’s Sayonara), died of complications from cancer in Licking, Mo., Aug. 28. She played Mrs. Livingston on The Courtship of Eddie’s Father from 1969 to 1972. . . . Alex (inset), 31, a parrot featured on PBS and the Discovery Channel who could identify seven colors, five shapes and quantities up to six, died in his cage at Brandeis University Sept. 7. His last words, says owner Irene Pepperberg, came when she told him good night and he replied, “You’ll be in tomorrow.”

HALLMARK IN “HOT” WATER? Paris Hilton, 26, had less-than-warm greetings for Hallmark when she sued the greeting card company in L.A. Sept. 6, claiming that it used her image and trademark phrase “That’s hot!” without permission. At issue is a $2.49 card (left) that went on sale earlier this year. Hilton is seeking at least $100,000 in damages as well as an injunction prohibiting the company from using her likeness. A Hallmark spokeswoman said in a statement, “These cards take a satirical look at news and gossip surrounding these public figures, including Paris Hilton, and we do not believe Hallmark has violated any of Ms. Hilton’s rights.”