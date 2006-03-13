WINNER



On the Feb. 27 finale of The Bachelor, Travis Stork, 34, an ER doctor, chose fellow Nashville resident Sarah Stone, 26, a teacher.

LEGAL ISSUES



On Feb. 24 in L.A., Sophia Bush, 23, filed a petition seeking to annul her April 16, 2005, marriage to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray, 24, on grounds of “fraud.” They separated last September…. The day after he appeared on the Dancing with the Stars finale Feb. 26, contestant and rapper Master P (né Percy Miller), 37, and his brother Vyshonn Miller, a.k.a. Silkk the Shocker, 30, appeared in L.A. Superior Court and were ordered to stand trial on weapons charges after their arrest last month near UCLA’s campus during which guns were allegedly found under their car seats. They face up to three years in prison if convicted…. In Detroit Feb. 21, a judge issued Kid Rock, 35, a temporary order prohibiting World Wide Red Light District from promoting or distributing a sex tape featuring himself, former Creed singer Scott Stapp, 32, and four women. The company, which still sells Paris Hilton‘s video with Rick Salomon, had put a segment of the tape on their Web site but removed it following the order…. On Feb. 28 in New York, CBS Corp.’s radio division filed a suit against its former employee Howard Stern, 52, alleging that he misappropriated millions of dollars worth of airtime for his own financial gain and secretly planned his move to Sirius Satellite Radio. That day Stern publicly defended himself: “They had complete control over content, but now they want to turn around and sue me.”

SUING



Michael Douglas, 61, filed suit Feb. 27 in Fort Lauderdale, against Family Television Studios Inc. and Paradigm Media Group LLC, claiming they improperly used his name and likeness to get sponsorship for their TV shows. Douglas, who says he taped two segments for a show called Learning About … for “educational purposes,” is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

TRIBUTE



Actor Darren McGavin, 83, beloved for his role as the hotheaded father of Ralphie Parker in the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story, died of natural causes Feb. 25 at an L.A.-area hospital. Among the most memorable of his dozens of movie and TV roles was McGavin’s turn as crime reporter Carl Kolchak in the 1970s cult favorite Kolchak: The Night Stalker. He also starred as a tough-guy detective in the ’50s TV show Mike Hammer, adapted from Mickey Spillane’s mystery novels. McGavin won his only Emmy in 1990 for a guest role as Candice Bergen’s dad on Murphy Brown.