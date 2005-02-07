EXPECTING



ACTRESS Laura Leighton, 36, and Desperate Housewives‘ Doug Savant, 40, are expecting their second child in June. The Melrose Place alums, who wed in 1998, have a son, Jack, 4. Savant also has two daughters from a previous marriage.

BIRTHS



British author J.K. Rowling, 39, the creator of the Harry Potter series, and her doctor husband, Neil Murray, welcomed their second child, a girl, Mackenzie, Jan. 23 in Edinburgh. The baby joins the couple’s 22-month-old son David and Rowling’s daughter from a previous marriage.

SPLIT



On Jan. 18 in Nassau County, New York, Dina Lohan, 42, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, 18, filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Michael Lohan, 44. A source familiar with the divorce said Dina cited “cruel and inhuman treatment” and adultery as reasons for the split. “We’ve been estranged for a long time,” Dina told People. “I wish him the best, and I just want to move on.” Michael, who completed a court-ordered stint in rehab Jan. 17, said he will formally respond to the filing. “Now everyone, including my children, will know the truth,” he told PEOPLE. A spokesperson for the actress said, “Lindsay supports her mother’s decision.”…Actor Ben Kingsley (House of Sand and Fog), 61, and his wife, Alexandra, have separated after 15 months of marriage. The couple have no children.

LEGAL MATTERS



On Jan. 19 a Manhattan federal court ruled that comic book impresario Stan Lee, 82, whose creations include Spider-Man and the X-Men, is entitled to 10 percent of all profits Marvel Enterprises, Inc. has received since November 1998 for films based on his characters, an amount that could add up to millions in compensation. A lawyer for Marvel said, “We intend to appeal those matters on which we did not prevail.”…Sydney Simpson, 19, the daughter of former football star O.J. Simpson, 57, and his slain wife, Nicole, was arrested Jan. 15 at the Ransom Everglades School in Miami, after she refused to stop yelling at officers who were investigating a fight at a basketball game. Sydney, a graduate of the rival school, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence. Her attorney said, “It was over before the police came.”

DEATHS



Lamont Bentley, 31, who played Brandy’s friend Hakeem Campbell on her UPN sitcom Moesha, died in a car accident Jan. 19 in Ventura County, Calif. Police say Bentley, who was alone, was speeding onto a highway off-ramp and rolled his car several times…. Rose Mary Woods, 87, the former secretary of President Richard Nixon, who made headlines in the early 1970s when she claimed that she had inadvertently erased several minutes of a key Watergate tape, died Jan. 22 of undisclosed causes in Alliance, Ohio.