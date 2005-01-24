EXPECTING



Actress Anna Friel (FOX’s The Jury), 28, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban star David Thewlis, 41, are expecting their first child this summer. The British couple have been together for more than four years.

SPLIT



San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, 37, and his wife of three years, Court TV analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle Newsom, 35, announced that they will divorce. “The demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us,” said the couple in a statement. Gavin Newsom made headlines last year when he allowed more than 4,000 gay couples to get married in his city.

SUED



On Jan. 3 Jessica Simpson, 24, sued California jeweler Inspired Silver for allegedly selling an unauthorized jewelry line bearing her name. The singer and reality TV star is seeking unspecified damages. A rep for Inspired Silver could not be reached for comment.

UPDATE



Former Growing Pains star Tracey Gold, 35, pleaded guilty to a felony drunk-driving charge Jan. 6 in Ventura, Calif. In September the actress was driving with her husband, Roby Marshall, and their three young children when she lost control of their SUV and it rolled down a highway embankment (People, Sept. 27, 2004). Gold faces up to five years in prison, but she will likely be placed on probation. Gold’s rep had no comment.

ARRESTED



On Jan. 6 in Philadelphia, Miss., Edgar Ray Killen, 80, was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three civil rights workers more than 40 years ago. In 1967 Killen, a reputed Ku Klux Klan leader, was freed after his trial on federal civil rights violations ended in a hung jury (the events inspired the 1988 movie Mississippi Burning). The investigation was reopened in 1999 after new evidence came to light. Killen has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

DEATHS



Rosemary Kennedy, 86, the oldest sister of President John F. Kennedy, died Jan. 7 of undisclosed causes at a Fort Atkinson, Wis., hospital. Kennedy, who was born mildly mentally disabled and underwent a lobotomy in her early 20s, inspired her younger sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver to found the Special Olympics in 1963….Jesse Cooper, 17, son of Oscar-winning actor Chris Cooper (Adaptation), 53, and his wife, actress Marianne Leone (The Sopranos), 57, died of natural causes related to cerebral palsy Jan. 3 at the family’s Kingston, Mass., home. Jesse was their only child….Comic book pioneer Will Eisner, 87, best known for creating the popular detective strip The Spirit (1940-52), died Jan. 3 in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., following quadruple bypass surgery.