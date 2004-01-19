I DO!

Grammy-winning R & B singer Lou Rawls, 70, married his girlfriend of two years, flight attendant Nina Malek Inman, 33, in a civil ceremony on Jan. 1 in Memphis. This is the third marriage for Rawls and the second for Inman….

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook (Josie and the Pussycats), 24, and actor Daniel Gillies, 27, who will star in the upcoming Spider-Man 2, recently announced their engagement. The couple, who met last summer, have not yet set a date. It’s the first marriage for both.

RECUPERATING



The Kinks’ lead singer, Ray Davies, 59, is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during a Jan. 4 mugging in New Orleans. Davies was walking with a female friend when two men approached and stole her purse, police said. Chasing after them, Davies was shot in the right thigh. He was treated at a hospital and released shortly after. Police have a suspect in custody.

ARRESTED



Alex Lifeson, 50, lead guitarist for the rock band Rush, was charged with aggravated battery and disorderly intoxication after he allegedly pushed a police deputy and spit blood on another deputy at a Naples, Fla., hotel on Dec 31. According to police, the scuffle began when Lifeson’s 33-year-old son refused to get off the hotel stage where a house band was performing. A rep for Lifeson refused to comment.

UPDATE



On Jan. 7 in New York City, Jesse Friedman, 34, filed a motion to overturn his pedophilia conviction. In 1988 Friedman and his father, Arnold, were sentenced to 6-18 years and 10-30 years, respectively, for sex crimes against underage boys. Jesse, who was released in 2001, hopes to use evidence uncovered during the making of the documentary about the case, Capturing the Friedmans (PEOPLE, July 21, 2003), to prove his innocence. Friedman said, “I served 13 years for crimes that never occurred.”

DEATHS

Environmentalist and animal rights activist David Bale, the husband of feminist icon Gloria Steinem (and father of actor Christian Bale), died of brain lymphoma in Los Angeles on Dec. 30. He was 62….

Screenwriter and author John Gregory Dunne, 71, known for his cynical observations of Hollywood, as well as of the Roman Catholic Church in his 1977 bestselling novel True Confessions, died after suffering a heart attack at his Manhattan apartment on Dec. 30. Dunne, the brother of writer Dominick Dunne, often collaborated on projects with his wife, author Joan Didion, including the 1971 movie Panic in Needle Park….

British director Brian Gibson, 59, best known for movies What’s Love Got to Do with It and The Juror, died of a rare form of bone cancer on Jan. 4 in London.