I Do!



TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos, 28, an alum of ABC’s The View who now hosts The Screening Room on the TV Guide Channel, and music publisher Jay Faires, 40, wed on July 5 in L.A. It is the first marriage for both.

Births



Jeff Corwin, 35, the host of Animal Planet’s The Jeff Corwin Experience, and his wife, Natasha, 29, welcomed their first child, daughter Maya Rose, on July 6 in Boston.

Arrested



L.A. Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant, 24, turned himself in to police in Eagle, Colo., on July 4 after an unidentified 19-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at a local hotel on June 30. He was released after posting $25,000 bail. Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to charge the athlete with any crimes. A lawyer for Bryant, who is married with a 6-month-old daughter, said “he is innocent.” Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak called the allegations “completely out of character.”

Sued



On June 30 in Manhattan, rap mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, 33, was sued for $25 million by Kirk Burrowes, 40, the former president of Combs’s Bad Boy Entertainment. Burrowes, who formed the firm with Combs in 1992 and was fired in 1996, alleges that the rapper forced him to sign away his interest in the company by threatening him with a baseball bat. Combs called the allegations “pure fantasy.”

Update

On July 1 in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Kim Mathers, 28, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, 30, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance stemming from a June 10 traffic stop during which police found a white powder in her car (PEOPLE, June 30, 2003)….

On July 1, actress Rebecca Broussard (Cannes Man), 40, who has two children with her former beau Jack Nicholson, pleaded guilty to assault following an air rage incident on a June 2002 flight from L.A. to London. Broussard hit a flight attendant after airline staff stopped serving her alcohol (PEOPLE, July 8, 2002). She was ordered to pay more than $26,000 in damages to Virgin Atlantic.

Law & Order



American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini, 24, was ticketed for reckless boating operation after almost hitting a 5-year-old girl with a Jet Ski at a lake in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 28. Guarini could not be reached for comment.

Deaths

Iranian conjoined twins Ladan and Laleh Bijani, 29, died on July 8 in Singapore during an operation to separate their tightly enmeshed brains that lasted more than 50 hours. Doctors had given the women, both lawyers, a 50 percent chance of surviving the surgery….

Pioneering jazz flutist Herbie Mann, 73, credited with bringing Brazilian, African and Japanese sounds into mainstream jazz in the 1950s, died of prostate cancer on July 1 in Pecos, N.Mex….

N!xau, 59, the bushman plucked out of obscurity from his life in the Kalahari Desert to star in 1980’s The Gods Must Be Crazy, died of undisclosed causes in Tsumkwe, Namibia, on July 5.