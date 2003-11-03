BIRTHS



Late Night host Conan O’Brien, 40, and wife Liza, 32, welcomed daughter Neve on Oct. 14 in New York. It’s the first child for the couple, who wed in January 2002.

I DO!



On Oct. l8 documentary film-maker Ken Burns (Jazz), 50, married Julie Brown, 37, founder of Room to Grow, a nonprofit organization that aids babies born into poverty, in a civil ceremony at the couple’s New Hampshire home. This is the second marriage for Burns and the first for Brown.

SUING



On Oct. 14 in L.A., actor John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), 59, sued Hallmark Entertainment, claiming he suffered severe injuries when a stage wall fell on him while filming the not-yet-released Hallmark Channel miniseries La Femme Musketeer in Croatia last November. The actor is seeking unspecified damages. A rep for Hallmark Entertainment says, “We are just the distributor and have no additional comment at this time.”

DISMISSED



On Oct. 17 in Mount Clemens, Mich., a state judge tossed out a defamation lawsuit against Eminem, 31. DeAngelo Bailey, 32, who attended Dort Elementary School in Roseville, Mich., with the rapper, had sought damages, claiming that Eminem slandered him in “Brain Damage,” a song from his 1999 album The Slim Shady LP. In dismissing the case, Judge Deborah Servitto concluded, in a rap of her own, “It is therefore this court’s ultimate position that Eminem is entitled to summary disposition.” A lawyer for Bailey said, “We don’t agree with it. We will appeal promptly.”

LAW & ORDER



On Oct. 20 Eagle County (Colo.) Judge Frederick Gannett ruled in a preliminary hearing that L.A. Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, 25, must stand trial to face charges of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman on June 30. Gannett noted that although prosecutors had presented a “minimal amount of evidence,” it was enough to “induce a reasonable belief” that Bryant had committed sexual assault.

DIAGNOSIS



Robert De Niro, 60, is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and is expected to make a full recovery. The optimistic prognosis is due to “early detection and [De Niro’s] excellent physical condition,” according to the actor’s rep. Filming on his latest project, the thriller Hide and Seek, has been put on hold for 10 weeks.

RECOVERING



Actor Alan Alda, 67, is recuperating from emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction. Alda, who was working on a TV documentary in Chile, was taken to a hospital in La Serena on Oct. 18. He is expected to make a full recovery.