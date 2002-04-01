Engaged

Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean, 24, and singer Sarah Martin, 26, have announced that they plan to wed next year. It will be the first marriage for both….

Former child actor Corey Feldman (Goonies), 30, became engaged to Susie Sprague, 19, a premed student, on Valentine’s Day. The couple met several months ago at an L.A. nightclub.

Arrested

After getting into a scuffle with a bartender on March 13 in Middle-town, N.J., former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, 33, was charged with drug possession and making terroristic threats. Police allege that a verbally abusive Bach, who was holding less than 50 grams of marijuana, threatened the bartender’s life several times. The rocker was released the following day after posting $10,000 bail….

Sean Stewart, 21, son of Rod Stewart and his ex-wife, actress Alana Stewart, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on March 16 after he passed out in front of a West Hollywood club. Stewart is already on probation for a December assault arrest.

Law & Order



NFL great-turned-actor Jim Brown, 66, began serving a six-month jail sentence on March 13 in Ventura County, Calif., for refusing court-ordered counseling and community service after a 1999 conviction for vandalizing his wife’s car. Brown’s lawyer says he plans to appeal.

Goodbye

Controversial college basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, 71, who amassed 778 career victories, announced on March 15 that he is retiring after 38 years—the last seven at Fresno State, following 19 seasons at UNIV….

NYPD Blue alum Andrea Thompson, 42, who left acting for a broadcast-journalism career in 2000, resigned as a CNN Headline News anchor on March 14 to pursue other options.

Deaths

Sylvester Pat Weaver, 93, the former NBC president who created both the Today and Tonight shows in the 1950s, died of pneumonia on March 15 at his Santa Barbara home. The two-time Emmy winner was the father of actress Sigourney Weaver….

Tigga, the 18-year-old Jack Russell terrier who had been a companion to Prince Charles, 53, since he was a puppy, was put down by a vet on March 18 at Highgrove, the prince’s country estate….

Maud Farris-Luse, listed as the oldest living person by the Guinness Book of World Records last year, died of pneumonia complications in Coldwater, Mich., on March 18. She was 115.

Legal Matters



On March 13 a jury in Fulton County, Ga., sentenced former ’60s radical H. Rap Brown (now a Muslim cleric known as Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin), 58, to life in prison without parole for murdering a sheriff’s deputy in a March 2000 shootout.

I Do



At her L.A. home on March 16, actress Debi Mazar (The Insider), 37, tied the knot with Italian jazz musician Gabriele Corcos. The newlyweds are expecting their first child later this year.

Update



Texan Andrea Yates, 37, who drowned her five children in a bathtub last year (PEOPLE, July 9, 2001), avoided the death penalty but was sentenced to life in prison on March 15 in Houston. She will not be eligible for parole for 40 years.