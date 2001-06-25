Engaged



Former Bill Clinton aide-turned-ABC-News-analyst George Stephanopoulos, 40, and actress Alexandra Wentworth (Jerry Maguire), 36, plan to tie the knot. It will be the first marriage for both.

Expecting

Actress Jennifer Grey (Bounce), 41, and her boyfriend screenwriter Clark Gregg (What Lies Beneath), 39, will have their first child in December….

Former MTV veejay Martha Quinn, 42, is anticipating her second child in January. She and her husband, TV ad composer Jordan Tarlow, 35, have a 4-year-old daughter.

Uncoupled



Taxi alum Marilu Henner, 49, and her husband, director Robert Lieberman (Strong Medicine), 53, filed for legal separation June 7 in L.A., citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who wed in 1990, have two sons.

Births



Actor Blair Underwood (City of Angels, L.A. Law), 36, and his wife, homemaker Désirée, 36, welcomed a son, Blake Ellis, on June 9 in L.A. He joins big brother Paris, 4, and sister Brielle, 2.

Deaths

Stephan Weiss, 62, a sculptor and painter who, along with his wife, Donna Karan, founded one of America’s leading fashion houses, died June 10 of lung cancer in Manhattan….

Leila Pahlavi, the 31-year-old daughter of the late Shah of Iran, died on June 10 in London. The cause of her death is under investigation. Her mother said she had been “very depressed.”…

Character actress Anne Haney, 67, who had roles in Liar, Liar and Mrs. Doubtfire, died May 26 of congestive heart failure in Studio City, Calif.

Legal Matters

A London high court refused June 6 to reopen an unsuccessful $19 million suit brought by Elton John, 54, against his former management company for charging him for overseas tour expenses….

O.J. Simpson, 53, will stand trial on Oct. 9 for an alleged “road rage” incident in Miami last December. Motorist Jeffrey Pattinson, 56, accuses the former football star of reaching into his car and pulling off his glasses during a traffic altercation. Simpson pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.

Recuperating



NBC’s Today weatherman Al Roker underwent knee surgery June 7 in Westchester County, N.Y. Roker, 46, who damaged his left knee in a car accident 15 years ago, hopes to be back on the set in early July.

Break-In



Courtney Love, 36, told police on June 8 that more than $100,000 in jewels and other items were stolen from her Vancouver hotel room while the singer-actress was out shooting her new movie, 24 Hours. Among the missing items is the wedding ring given to her by her late husband, Kurt Cobain.

Sequel



Barbara Bush, 19, one of President Bush’s twin daughters, pleaded no contest June 7 in Austin, Texas, to underage drinking (PEOPLE, June 18, 2001). Bush, a student at Yale, was sentenced to three months’ probation, community service and was directed to attend an alcohol-awareness class. Her twin, Jenna, who attends the University of Texas at Austin, pleaded not guilty to using someone else’s ID to buy alcohol. A hearing in her case is scheduled for July 31.