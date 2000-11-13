Engaged



On Oct. 29 in New York City, MTV’s Carson Daly, 27, popped the question to actress Tara Reid, who turns 25 on Nov. 8 and who costars in Dr. T & the Women and the upcoming movie version of Josie and the Pussycats. The couple met last March on the set of an MTV show broadcasting from Cancún, Mexico. The couple have yet to pick a date.

Ailing



Two days after her release from Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital following surgery to remove a benign pancreatic tumor, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, 79, was readmitted to the facility on Oct. 23 with a severe postoperative infection. The next evening doctors again performed surgery, this time in an effort to stem the infection. At press time she was listed in critical but stable condition. Shriver is the sister of John F. Kennedy and the mother of NBC correspondent Maria Shriver.

Suing



Seeking unspecified damages for negligence, the family of Payne Stewart filed a lawsuit in Orlando on Oct. 25 against the owner and operator of the Lear jet that caused the golfer’s death a year ago at age 42. The aircraft lost cabin pressure and flew on automatic pilot before running out of fuel and crashing in South Dakota. The families of three others who died in the mishap have also filed lawsuits.

Law and Order



On Oct. 25 in Tampa, cops busted troubled ex-Yankees outfielder Darryl Strawberry, 38, for smoking crack cocaine and violating his probation. In September the suspended slugger was charged with driving under the influence after an accident, and at that time the judge sentenced him to two years of house arrest. So far, no hearing has been set for Strawberry’s latest misbehavior.

Legal Matters



The family of the late wrestler Owen Hart has reached a settlement agreement with the World Wrestling Federation and other defendants, which will be formalized in court on Nov. 7. In May 1999 Hart, 34, also known as the Blue Blazer, fell some 75 feet to his death when he became unhooked from his cable as he was being lowered into the ring at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo. Neither side disclosed terms, although The Kansas City Star said that a source put the settlement figure at $18 million. Hart is survived by his wife and two children.

Births

The Talented Mr. Ripley costar Jude Law, 27, and his wife, Sadie Frost, 33, an actress, welcomed their second child, Iris, on Oct. 25. Even though both parents are British subjects, daughter Iris, who was born in Santa Monica, is legally an American citizen. Big brother Rafferty is 4….

Actor Chris O’Donnell (Batman & Robin), 30, and his wife, Caroline Fentress, 27, a former teacher and now a stay-at-home mom, greeted the arrival of son Christopher Eugene O’Donnell Jr. (7 lbs. 9 oz.) on Oct. 24 in L.A. Big sis Lily Anne is 4….

Actors Doug Savant, 36, and Laura Leighton, 32, who met while working on Melrose Place, welcomed their first child, baby boy Jack Douglas Savant (6 lbs. 7 oz.), on Oct. 10 in Santa Monica. The couple married in 1998.

Back Home



Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, 77, who had bypass surgery in 1982, suffered what doctors termed a “limited heart attack” on Oct. 25 and was hospitalized for six days in Manhattan.