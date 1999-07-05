Law and Order



On June 15 in L.A., police arrested onetime gridiron great Jim Brown, 63, for making a “terrorist threat” against his wife, Monique Brown, 25, during an argument at the couple’s home. He was released on $50,000 bail. Mrs. Brown said later she regretted reporting the incident. “In those situations, you get emotional, and you’re not thinking straight,” she told reporters. “I kind of overreacted.”

In Court



“While a program about nothing can be successful, a lawsuit must have more substance,” Justice Harold Tompkins ruled in a Manhattan courtroom on June 21 while tossing out a $100 million action brought by Michael Costanza, 44, a real estate agent in Holtsville, N.Y., and a former college chum of comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Costanza, who had sought damages for invasion of privacy, claimed to have been the inspiration for the Seinfeld character George Costanza. In an ending befitting the sitcom, the judge fined Michael Costanza $2,500 for filing a frivolous suit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Recuperating



While working out at a gym, Oscar-nominated actress Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), 35, tore an Achilles tendon for which she underwent surgery on June 15.

Back Home



Singer Jerry Reed (“When You’re Hot, You’re Hot”), 62, left a Nashville hospital on June 14 after undergoing successful quadruple bypass surgery 11 days earlier.

At Rest



The sole heir of the late Greta Garbo, who died nine years ago in New York City, oversaw the burial of her ashes on June 16 in the actress’s native Stockholm. Gray Reisfield, Garbo’s niece, had announced that the ceremony would be a day later, on June 17, thereby foiling the hopes of fans and the media to attend the service, at a small chapel, for the reclusive star.

Update



Though it has been widely assumed that Bechet Dumaine Allen, the new baby daughter of Woody Allen, 63, and his wife Soon-Yi, 28, is adopted, Allen had neither confirmed nor denied it until he finally came clean in London recently, telling the Daily Telegraph: “[My wife is] not now, nor has she ever been pregnant, nor does she have any intention of becoming pregnant in the immediate future.” Any other questions?

Suing



On June 10 in L.A., Columbia Tristar Television filed a lawsuit against actor Daniel Stern, 41, claiming he backed out of his role as a cop on the CBS pilot Partners. The studio is seeking $25 million in lost earnings. Stern is countersuing for breach of contract.

Deaths



Literary lion Clifton Fadi-man, whose work as an arbiter of the Book-of-the-Month Club selections helped shape the taste of American readers for five decades, died on June 20 on Sanibel Island, Fla. He was 95.

Births



Country singer Travis Tritt, 36, and wife Theresa, 26, a homemaker, welcomed son Tristan James (7 lbs.) on June 16 in Marietta, Ga. The Tritts have a daughter, Tyler, 1.