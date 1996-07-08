Flamboyant, thrice-married former Greek Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou, 77, died of heart failure on June 23 at his home in Athens. Born in Greece, Papandreou immigrated to the United States in 1940; three years later he received a degree from Harvard University and then became a U.S. citizen. After 20 years in the United States, he returned to his homeland and renounced his adopted citizenship in 1964. As Greece’s first socialist head of state, Papandreou was known for his fiery anti-American rhetoric as well as for legalizing divorce and abortion. Elected in 1981. he was forced from office in 1989 by financial scandals. He was reelected in 1993, only to face more controversy when newspapers published nude photos of his then 38-year-old wife and chief of staff, a former flight attendant. Papandreou resigned from his post in January….

G. David Schine, 68, onetime protégé of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, was killed with his wife, Hillevi, 62, and son Frederick, 34, on June 19 in a plane crash near Burbank, Calif. Schine’s 1953 induction into the Army and McCarthy’s subsequent efforts, at the urging of Schine’s colleague Roy Cohn, to obtain a commission and other privileges for him became central issues in the nationally televised 1954 Army-McCarthy Senate hearings. McCarthy charged that the Army had. been infiltrated by Communists. Schine was later executive producer of 1971’s The French Connection….

Sylvester Stallone’s yellow Labrador Flipper drowned the week of June 17 in Biscayne Bay after running away from the star’s 11-acre estate near Miami.

Former Bush administration commerce secretary Robert Mosbacher, 69, withdrew his petition for a divorce from his socialite wife, Georgette, 49, on June 25 in Houston following an apparent reconciliation. The petition had been filed May 31.

In Los Angeles, the Holmby Hills estate of the late actress Eva Gabor sold the week of June 17 for close to $2.5 million. Margaret and Murray Black (she’s a senior vice president for Dean Witter, he has his own company) bought the 6,400-square-foot colonial-style home, which went on the market last fall for $3.85 million. Gabor, who costarred with Eddie Albert on the long-running TV comedy series Green Acres, died of pneumonia in L.A. last July 4.

Country-music star Wynonna, 32, and her husband of five months, businessman Arch B. Kelley Ill, 43, welcomed their second child, daughter Pauline Grace (9 lbs. 4 ozs.), on June 21 at Nashville’s Baptist Hospital. Pauline joins brother Elijah, 18 months.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, 68, was admitted June 24 to an L.A. area hospital complaining of severe stomach pain. After determining Lasorda had suffered a heart attack, doctors performed an angioplasty to unblock a coronary artery. The veteran manager was expected to remain hospitalized for several days.

Police discovered the body of songwriter Arthur “T-Boy” Ross, 47, brother of Motown diva Diana Ross, 52, in an Oak Park, Mich., house on June 22. Nearby was the body of his wife, Patricia Ann Robinson, 54. Investigators said someone had suffocated the pair two weeks earlier. The Detroit Free Press reported that Arthur Ross had been scheduled to appear in court June 26 to face a felony drug charge. “I am shocked and devastated by the loss of my brother,” said Ross in a statement. “I loved him very, very much.”…

Two days after he was released by the New York Yankees, relief pitcher Steve Howe, 38, was arrested on June 24 at New York City’s JFK International Airport after a Port Authority police officer spotted what turned out to be an unlicensed, loaded .357 Magnum in his suitcase. Howe, who was suspended from baseball seven times for substance abuse violations, is due in court on July 8….

Dallas Cowboys star Deion Sanders, 28, was charged on June 19 with trespassing on airport property while fishing near Fort Myers, Fla. Sanders was allowed to keep 10 large-mouth bass he had caught, but could be fined as much as $1,000. He is due in court July 8.

Arthur Jackson, 60, the Scottish stalker who stabbed actress Theresa Saldana in 1982, was extradited to Great Britain to stand trial for a 1967 murder, following his June 19 release from a California prison, where he had served 12 years for attempted murder….

A Georgia superior court judge refused on June 18 to throw out Atlanta Braves outfielder David Justice’s divorce suit against actress Halle Berry. He sued the actress for divorce in Fulton County on April 26, two weeks after Berry, 27, filed in Los Angeles. Justice, 30, is seeking alimony from the Executive Decision star….

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed June 24 to postpone hearing arguments concerning Paula Jones’s $700,000 1994 sexual harassment civil suit against President Clinton until after the November election. The court will decide in the next session whether Presidents should be exempt from facing private civil trials while in office. Jones, 29, a former Arkansas state employee, alleges that then-Governor Clinton propositioned her in a Little Rock hotel suite in 1991. Clinton says it never happened….

On June 20 a Manhattan judge ordered deadbeat dad Jeffrey Nichols, 47 (PEOPLE, Sept. 4, 1995), back behind bars “until he figures out a way to satisfy his obligations.” The precious metals expert was freed last December after spending 3½ months in jail for nonpayment of child support. His ex-wife Marilyn Kane has received less than $10,000 of the more than $642,000 he owes for their three children….

Actor Billy Dee Williams, 59, filed suit against Patricia Von Heitman, 53, on June 25 in L.A. superior court, seeking the return of a baby grand piano, an antique camera and other items he says she took when she moved out of their Hollywood Hills home. Von Heitman was unavailable for comment….

Six weeks after filing for divorce, LaToya Jackson, 39, filed a lawsuit June 24 in Clark County, Nev., district court against estranged husband and former manager Jack Gordon, 57. She claims he violated her civil rights by beating her and forcing her to pose for nude photos. No comment from Gordon.

Mystery author Mary Higgins Clark, 66, and John J. Conheeney, 67, a retired Merrill Lynch executive, are planning a Thanksgiving wedding. Both are widowed….

Home Improvement’s Heidi the Tool Time girl, Debbe Dunning, 29, and professional volleyballer Steve Timmons, 37, a former Olympian, announced they will marry next May.