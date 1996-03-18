On March 5, a Ventura, Calif., judge sentenced actor James Stacy, 59, to six years in prison for molesting a friend’s 11-year-old daughter in March 1995 at Stacy’s home in Ojai. The ex-star of CBS’s Lancer (1968-71), who lost an arm and a leg in a 1973 motorcycle accident, had pleaded guilty to felony child molestation….

For carrying a loaded gun in her car and driving without a valid license, rapper and Living Single star Queen Latifah, 25, was fined $810 by a Santa Monica judge, put on two years’ probation and has to give $2,500 to charity. She was charged after being stopped for speeding on Feb. 3 on the Santa Monica Freeway….

On March 6, former O.J. Simpson dreamteamer F. Lee Bailey, 62, surrendered to federal authorities in Tallahassee, Fla., to begin a six-month contempt-of-court sentence. The attorney had failed to comply with a federal judge’s order to produce 400,000 shares of BioChem Pharma stock (now worth $25 million). The shares were transferred to Bailey by a client, a drug trafficker, in 1994; Bailey couldn’t produce them for the court because he owes a Swiss bank $2.3 million for a lien he took out against the stock. Although Bailey contends that the stock is his, the feds say it was part of a plea bargain by Bailey’s former client.

After missing two performances of her Broadway musical Victor/Victoria with what she thought was the flu, Julie Andrews, 60, went to a New York City hospital and, on Feb. 29, had her gallbladder removed. She is expected back onstage this week….

Screen icon Katharine Hepburn, 88, is recovering at home in Fenwick, Conn., after a two-day stay at a Manhattan hospital for an intestinal disorder. She was discharged March 1.

Hudson Street actress Lori Loughlin, 31, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Michael Burns (age unavailable), an investment banker, in Los Angeles superior court on Feb. 28.

Moving on up. Sherman Hemsley, 58, star of TV’s The Jeffersons, was awarded $2.8 million by an L.A. superior court jury on March 1 for profits and interest owed him for the 1987 film Ghost Fever.

Screen and TV actor Lyle Talbot, 94, died on March 3 at his San Francisco home of natural causes. Talbot played irritating neighbor Joe Randolph (1956-66) on The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet….

French novelist Marguerite Duras, 81, died of throat cancer on March 3 at her home in Paris. Duras wrote more than 70 novels, plays and screenplays….

Songwriter Wes Farrell, 56, who cowrote “Hang on Sloopy,” which became a No. 1 hit for the McCoys in 1965, died of cancer on Feb. 29 in Florida.

Utah Rep. Enid Greene Waldholtz, 37, who has been criticized for mishandling campaign and personal funds, said on March 5 that she won’t seek reelection. The freshman Republican had refused to resign during a tearful Dec. 11 press conference in which she blamed her estranged hubby, Joe Waldholtz, for the financial misdealings. He is now the subject of a federal grand jury investigation into a $1.7 million check-kiting scheme.

Actress Brooke Shields, 30, and tennis ace Andre Agassi, 25, became engaged earlier this month. The couple has not yet set a wedding date….

Actress Joely Fisher, 28, Ellen’s, Paige Clark and the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, became engaged in February to cinematographer Christopher Duddy, 34. No wedding date yet….

Steve Case, 37, chairman of America Online, has announced that he and Jean Villanueva, 37, AOL’s public relations chief, are a couple. He revealed the romance to top execs of the publicly traded company in Vienna, Va., last month. The love chips are both splitting from their spouses.