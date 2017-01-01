After a two-year engagement, crooner Harry Connick Jr., 26, and former Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre, 30, were married April 16 at the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans….

Beverly Hills, 90210’s Jennie Garth, 22, and musician Dan Clark. 25, were married in Beverly Hills on April 17. The couple met two years ago when Garth saw Clark perform in a Los Angeles coffeehouse….

Environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 40, and designer Nary Richardson, 34, wed April 15. They are expecting a child in July. Kennedy was divorced from Emily Black, 37, on March 24.

Mötley crüe bass player Nikki Sixx, 35, and his wife, Brandi, 25, are celebrating the arrival of a new family crüe member, daughter Storm Brieann. (7 lbs., 2 ozs.), born April 14 in Tarzana, Calif. The couple has a 3-year-old son, Gunner.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, 64, who was diagnosed in January with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has been undergoing chemotherapy, was operated on for a bleeding ulcer in a Manhattan hospital April 14. The former First Lady is reportedly doing well…

Former President Richard Nixon, 81, suffered a major stroke April 18 at his home in Park Ridge, N.J. He was rushed to a Manhattan hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

On April 19, a local jury ordered the city of Los Angeles to pay Rodney King, 29, $3.8 million in compensation for the March 3, 1991, beating he received at the hands of four L.A. police officers. The next phase of the civil trial begins immediately and will determine whether the police officers must pay King punitive damages. Two years ago, the four were acquitted of criminal charges, but last April two were convicted of violating King’s civil rights and sentenced to 2½ years in prison each….

On April 20, drifter Danny Harold Rolling. 39, was sentenced to die in the electric chair by a Gainesville, Fla., circuit court judge for the gruesome sex murders of five college students in 1990. In February, Rolling had pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder. The death sentence is subject to automatic appeal.

Rebecca Linger, 35, third wife of actor Nick Nolte, 53, filed for divorce March 31 in L.A., citing “irreconcilable differences.” They have been married 10 years and have a son, Brawley, 7.

British figure skater John Curry, 44, who won a gold medal at the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics, died of an AIDS-related heart attack at his home in Warwickshire, England, on April 15. Prevented by his factory-owmer father from studying ballet as a child, Curry nonetheless became known as Nureyev on Ice and is widely credited with making skating into an art form as well as sport.